Ian McKinney Named League Pitcher of the Month

Arkansas Travelers pitcher Ian McKinney has been selected as the League Pitcher of the Month for May in the Double-A Central it was announced today by Minor League Baseball. Over four starts, McKinney had a 1.17 ERA with two wins and no losses. He totaled 23 innings pitched and struck out 37 while allowing just 14 hits and a .169 opponents batting average. His best start came on May 20 at Corpus Christi in the second game of a doubleheader when he pitched a seven inning complete game and came within one out of a shutout.

McKinney was signed by the Mariners as a minor league free agent in December of 2018. He was named California League Pitcher of the Year in 2019 pitching most of the season with Modesto before making his final three starts that season with Arkansas. The 26-year old was originally drafted by the St. Louis Cardinals in the 5th round in 2013 out of Boone High School in Orlando, Florida.

The next scheduled start for McKinney is tomorrow night (Thursday June 3) at Wichita.

