Nick Pratto Honored as the Double-A Central Player of the Month for May

June 2, 2021 - Double-A Central League (AA Central) - Northwest Arkansas Naturals News Release







SPRINGDALE, Ark - Minor League Baseball announced the Pitcher and Player of the Month honors for each of the respective Player Development Leagues and Naturals' first baseman Nick Pratto took home the first-ever Double-A Central Player of the Month award for his outstanding performance during the month of May. Pratto is the team's second award-winner this year as he joins Alec Marsh, who was recognized as the Double-A Central Pitcher of the Week for the week of May 4th through May 9th.

During his award-winning month, the Royals' first round selection (14th overall) in the 2017 First-Year Player Draft out of Huntington Beach, California hit .310 and led the Double-A Central in home runs (9), slugging percentage (.731), OPS (1.176) walks (19), and total bases (57). He also ranked second in the circuit in on-base percentage (.446) and finished the month fourth in runs scored (17) and RBI (17).

It marks the first time that a Naturals position player has won a league award since former catcher Meibrys Viloria was named the Player of the Week for his efforts June 3rd through June 9th in 2019.

Ian McKinney of the Arkansas Travelers (Double-A Seattle Mariners) was the Double-A Central's Pitcher of the Month. He went 2-0 with a 1.17 ERA in four starts allowing just three earned runs in 23.0 innings.

The Northwest Arkansas Naturals are the Double-A Affiliate of the Kansas City Royals. They play at state-of-the-art Arvest Ballpark in Springdale, Ark. For more information, including ticket options, promotions, groups, visit NWANaturals.com, and follow us on Twitter @NWANaturals and Facebook.com/Naturals.

• Discuss this story on the Double-A Central League message board...





Double-A Central League Stories from June 2, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.