Roach Allows Just 2 Runs in 5 Innings, Cardinals Fall 9-2 to Missions

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. - Cardinals RHP Dalton Roach gave up just two runs over five innings in his second-career Double-A start, but the Cardinals dropped Wednesday night's game 9-2 to the San Antonio Missions at Hammons Field.

Roach struck out five and issued two walks, giving up single runs in the second and fourth innings in what was a 2-1 game through six innings and a 3-1 game through seven.

The Cardinals cut a 2-0 Missions lead to 2-1 when DH Ivan Herrera was hit by a RHP Reiss Knehr pitch with the bases loaded and two outs. That proved to be the biggest offensive threat of the game for Springfield, but the Cardinals couldn't continue to capitalize with RF Alec Burleson striking out with the bases still loaded one batter later to bring an end to the rally.

Springfield RF David Vinsky's eighth-inning RBI double made the score 7-2 Missions in the eighth. It was Vinsky's fourth double of the season.

San Antonio jumped ahead 1-0 on a RF Jack Suwinski home run, his sixth of the year. A fourth-inning C Juan Fernandez RBI single in the fourth pushed the Missions ahead 2-0.

The Missions put the game mostly out of reach with an eighth-inning grand slam hit by Fernandez off RHP Patrick Dayton, pushing their lead to 7-1. Fernandez anchored the Missions lineup with two hits and five RBI.

