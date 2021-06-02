Drillers Back Home for Six Games, June 8-13

The Tulsa Drillers will host the Wichita Wind Surge (Minnesota Twins) at ONEOK Field for the second time this season in a six-game series that will run from June 8-13. The Wind Surge are a new team that is playing its first season in the new Double-A Central.

Beginning with this series, ONEOK Field will be open for 100% capacity for the first time this season.

The upcoming series will feature two day games with the meeting on Wednesday, June 9 starting at 12:05 p.m. and the finale on Sunday, June 13 beginning at 1:05 p.m. The game on June 9 will be the final weekday, afternoon game at ONEOK Field until September during the final homestand of the year.

The six-game homestand will also feature a number of great promotions, including T-Town Clown T-Shirts on Thursday, June 10, Fireworks Spectaculars on both Friday, June 11 and Saturday, June 12 and Kids Eat Free/Drillers Sunglasses on Sunday, June 13.

A complete list of promotions is below.

It is the second homestand of the year for the Drillers. Wichita was also the opponent in the first stand of the season and the two teams split the six meetings, leaving the Drillers with a 3-3 home record this year.

The series will begin a stretch of 18 home games in 27 days for the Drillers, a period that will run through Sunday, July 4.

Individual tickets for the six games as well as all games for the rest of the season are now available for purchase online at TulsaDrillers.com, in person at the ONEOK Field Ticket Office (201 N. Elgin Avenue) or over the phone at (918) 744-5901.

TULSA DRILLERS SCHEDULE & PROMOTIONS

June 8-13 vs. Wichita Wind Surge

Tuesday, June 8 First Pitch at 7:05 PM / Gates Open at 6:00 PM

2 WORKS FOR YOU $2 TUESDAY

The homestand begins with a great night of discounts with a $2 Tuesday courtesy of TulsaRecycles.com, 2 Works for You, 106.1 The Twister and 92.1 The Beat. Fans can purchase tickets for the T-Mobile Lawn for only $3 each (includes $1 Oklahoma professional sports fee), while all other tickets are discounted $3 off normal prices. Fans can also buy hot dogs, bags of popcorn, cotton candy, ice cream sandwiches and soft drinks for just $2 each. In addition, everyone can save $2 on Mazzio's Go Pizzas. Lastly, Coors Light beer will be on sale for adults ages 21 and over for just $2 per serving from 6-8 PM on the concourse behind home plate.

Wednesday, June 9 First Pitch at 12:05 PM / Gates Open at 11:00 AM

DAY BASEBALL

It's your last chance until September to enjoy daytime baseball during the week! Make plans to spend your afternoon at the ballpark as the Drillers face Wichita under the sunshine in downtown Tulsa, presented by NewsTalk 102.3 FM & AM740 KRMG.

Thursday, June 10 First Pitch at 7:05 PM / Gates Open at 6:00 PM

T-TOWN CLOWNS T-SHIRTS

We honor the original baseball stars of the Historic Greenwood District with a T-Town Clowns T-shirt giveaway to the first 1,000 fans ages 3 & up who enter through the First Base, Oil Derrick or Greenwood/Osage Casino Gates. The T-Town Clowns were a Tulsa Negro league team that played for many years. These T-shirts are designed like the T-Town Clown jerseys the Drillers will wear throughout the weekend and will be available in sizes Youth Large and Adult Medium, XL, XXL and XXXL sizes, while supplies last, compliments of 97.5 KMOD and My41.

THIRSTY THURSDAY

It will also be Thirsty Thursday with Coors Light and Miller Lite on sale for just $2 per serving in the left and right field concourses. Soft drinks will also be available for only $2 per serving at the main concessions stands.

Friday, June 11 First Pitch at 7:05 PM / Gates Open at 6:00 PM

FRIDAY NIGHT FIREWORKS

Celebrate the end of the week by coming to the ballpark to enjoy our Friday Night Fireworks Spectacular, presented by the Tulsa World, FOX23 and K95.5.

Saturday, June 12 First Pitch at 7:05 PM / Gates Open at 6:00 PM

NEWSCHANNEL 8 GRAND SLAM SATURDAY FIREWORKS

It's another chance to enjoy one of our great Fireworks Shows at ONEOK Field courtesy of Saint Francis, NewsChannel 8 and 97.1 The Sports Animal.

Sunday, June 13 First Pitch at 1:05 PM / Gates Open at 12:00 PM

FAMILY FUNDAY SUNDAY / DRILLERS SUNGLASSES / KIDS EAT FREE

We conclude the homestand with another great day for young fans as all kids ages 12 and under will receive a Kids Eat Free coupon when they enter the ballpark. The coupon will be redeemable for a free hot dog, a Hiland milk, a cup of fruit and an ice cream treat. After the game, kids can run the bases courtesy of PSO. In addition, the first 500 kids, ages 14 and under, to enter through the First Base, Oil Derrick or Greenwood/Osage Casino Entrances will receive a pair of Drillers sunglasses, just in time for summer! It is all courtesy of the Green Country Chevy Dealers, NewsChannel 8 and Mix 96.5.

POST-GAME KIDS RUN THE BASES

The fun doesn't end with the game as kids will be able to run the bases at ONEOK Field courtesy of PSO.

HIGH SCHOOL SENIORS BASEBALL

