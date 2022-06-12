HVR Game Notes - June 12, 2022

Jersey Shore BlueClaws (22-33) vs. Hudson Valley Renegades (27-29)

RHP Andrew Painter (First Game) vs. LHP T.J. Sikkema (0-1, 2.38 ERA)

| Game 57 | Home Game 30 | Dutchess Stadium | Wappingers Falls, N.Y. | June 12, 2022 | First Pitch 2:05 p.m. |

Game Notes and more are available in the Renegades Digital Press Room: www.bit.ly/HVRPressRoom

AIN'T NO LAWS WHEN YOU'RE PLAYIN' THE CLAWS: The Hudson Valley Renegades complete their seven-game marathon series with the Jersey Shore BlueClaws this afternoon at Dutchess Stadium. The Gades and Claws play a whopping 30 games this season, but only 12 contests scheduled for the first half. The next time that Jersey Shore will be at Dutchess Stadium is the final homestand of the year from August 30 through September 4.

SO, ABOUT LAST NIGHT: Josue Panacual turned in one of the best starts of the season for a Renegades pitcher, tossing 7.0 shutout innings on Saturday night in a 1-0 Renegades win. Panacual, along with Ryan Miller and Alex Mauricio combined to throw the fifth shutout of the season for Hudson Valley. Anthony Seigler provided the lone run in the game with a solo home run to left, tucked just fair down the line.

WAIT, THAT WAS ALL?: Saturday night's game between Hudson Valley and Jersey Shore was over in only 1:51, the shortest nine-inning game played by the Renegades this season by a margin of 17 minutes. It was also the first nine-inning game which was completed in under two hours since a game with the West Virginia Black Bears on July 13, 2018.

RUN LIMIT: After a rough month of May, the Renegades pitching staff has been off to a terrific start in June. The staff sports a 1.83 ERA on the month entering play Sunday, the best mark of any full-season minor league team in the month. The next-best team, Winston-Salem, has a 2.33 ERA on the month, a full half-run higher.

START ME UP: In the last 22 games, Renegades starting pitchers have turned in some great individual performances, and as a unit have been performed at a high level. In those games, HV starters are 7-5 with a 2.50 ERA (30 ER/108.0 IP), with 89 hits allowed, 34 walks (2.83 BB/9) and 111 strikeouts (9.25 K/9). The run has lowered the collective starting pitcher's ERA from 4.61 to 3.66, and the starters win total has quadrupled.

CLOSE GAME TROUBLE: Entering play on Sunday, the Renegades sit at two games under .500 with a 27-29 (.481) record, despite a +27 run differential (31-25 pythag record). Part of the reason for this has been the Gades performance in one and two-run games this season. Hudson Valley is 8-10 (.444) in one-run games, and 6-10 (.375) in two-run games this season. Teams are typically around .500 in these kinds of games, indicating that the Gades have experienced some bad luck.

TOP PICKS: Hudson Valley's roster is one of the most unique in High-A in that it features four of the last five 1st round picks of the New York Yankees. 2018 top pick Anthony Seigler is joined by 2019 Competitive Balance A pick T.J. Sikkema, 2020 top pick Austin Wells, and 2021 first-rounder Trey Sweeney on the roster. Only 2019 first-rounder Anthony Volpe is not with the Renegades this season, though Wells in currently on the 7-day injured list.

RE-WRITING THE RECORD BOOKS: Entering year two as a full-season team, it is not surprising to see many Hudson Valley franchise records be threatened. Both Nelson Alvarez and Charlie Ruegger have 42 career pitching appearances, six shy of the HV record. Matt Sauer has 112 career strikeouts, fifth all-time and 36 shy of the record. James Nelson has 31 steals, two shy of the record. Everson Pereira has scored 57 runs, tying him for sixth all-time and 15 shy of the career mark. He is also tied for third all-time with 16 home runs, six off being the all-time leader.

HARDMAN HEATING UP: After a slow start to the season, infielder Tyler Hardman has been swinging a hot bat lately, picking up hits in 10 of his last 12 games. The hot stretch has lifted his season batting line from .173/.279/.298 to .219/.302/.344, a 69-point jump in his OPS. Hardman was drafted by the Yankees in the fifth round of the 2021 MLB Draft out of the Uinversity of Oklahoma.

GADES RUNNING WILD: Hudson Valley has been on a base stealing tear lately, including swiping six bases in last Tuesday's series opener with Aberdeen. The Gades are an unreal 39-for-46 stealing bases in their last 18 games, and four of the seven times runners were thrown out were on pickoff-caught stealings. The Renegades have stolen 115 bases this season, the second-most of any team in MiLB. It also already ranks as the 8th-highest total in team history, despite only having 55 games played. Cooper Bowman leads the team with 22 steals, which ranks tied for second in the South Atlantic League and tied for 17th among all Minor League players. His 20 steals are the most for a Renegade in the Yankees affiliation, and the most since Garrett Hiott stole 20 for the Gades in 2019.

HUDSON VALLEY TO THE SHOW: The Renegades have had two 2021 alumni recently make their MLB debuts. Infielders Josh Smith and Ezequiel Duran both made their debuts with the Texas Rangers last week. They became the second and third Renegades, respectively, under the Yankees affiliation (2021 - Present) to debut in the Major Leagues, joining RHP Elvis Peguero, who saw his first MLB action August 26, 2021. Ironically, all three Yankees-era Renegades in the majors debut with other organizations after both were traded in 2021. Duran's debut marked the 110th former Renegade to make the major leagues.

