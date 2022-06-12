Hot Rods Game Notes

The Hot Rods will have another six-game home series beginning Tuesday against the Winston-Salem Dash.

Not so Fun Cup... In the first Copa de La Diversión game of 2022, los Bólidos de Bowling Green mustered just two hits, both off the bat of Osleivis Basabe, in a 3-1 loss against las Llamas de Hickory. Victor Muñoz made his Bowling Green debut and kept los Bólidos in the game with four shutout innings and three strikeouts.5

Yesterday's Notes... Workman's seven punchouts were the most he's thrown with Bowling Green... Muñoz became the second BG reliever who threw 4.0 or more innings out of the bullpen for this season... Basabe had all of Bowling Green's hits for his 14th multi-hit game of the season... He leads the team in multi-hit games... Saturday was also Basabe's 10th game with two hits...

Crawdads Covet BG's Crown... For the third time this season, and second straight series, the Hot Rods begin a series against the second-place team in the South Division of the South Atlantic League. Last week, the Braves and Crawdads began their respective series tied for second in the division, a half-game behind Bowling Green. After last week's series victory in Rome, the Hot Rods remain in first place, beginning their 12-game homestand 1.5 games ahead of this week's opposition, the Hickory Crawdads.

Bravely Beating Rome... After dropping two of the first three games in Rome, Bowling Green took the final three games of the series against the Braves, taking their second-consecutive series victory. Joe La Sorsa earned two of the Hot Rods four wins in Rome and Audry Lugo picked up his first save of the season in the finale on Sunday. Logan Driscoll recorded hits in three of the four games he played and Heriberto Hernandez finished off the series with six hits in the final two games to help Bowling Green clinch a crucial series victory. Of the 28 road games BG has played in Rome, the Hot Rods have now won 20 of them.

Award-Winning Community Spirit... On Sunday, April 24, the Volunteers in Action executive committee recognized the Bowling Green Hot Rods as their 2022 Truist Spirit of Community Award winner. Since their inception in 2009, the Hot Rods have been very active in South-Central Kentucky and Bowling Green community, partnering with numerous charitable organizations and initiatives. Recently, the Hot Rods helped cleanup from the tornados that devasted Bowling Green and the surrounding cities, aiding with the clean up of the tornado damage around Bowling Green and spearheading a charity auction that donated items from across the county to raise funds to help the community recover.

Postseason Push... The 2022 Playoff structure looks a little different than last season's "High-A East" setup. The season is split into two halves, with the first half ending after games on June 23. Each division's team with the best record will earn a berth, with the divisional first and second half champions facing one another in a three-game series in the post season. The winners of those series will be crowned division champions, with the two remaining teams set to face one another in a three-game championship series. The Hot Rods finish the first half on the road in Greenville, South Carolina in the middle of a six-game series against the Greenville Drive.

