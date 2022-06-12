Scott Takes Game with Walk-Off Homerun

June 12, 2022 - South Atlantic League (SAL) - Greenville Drive News Release







Greenville, SC - The Greenville Drive's last-inning magic and Stephen Scott walk off homerun gave the Drive a 11-8 victory to win the series over the Asheville Tourists on Sunday afternoon.

Asheville broke the scoreless tie in the top of the third inning when Michael Sandle sent one to right center field and put a run on the board for the Tourists.

Nicholas Northcut and the Drive knotted it back up at one a piece when the slugger doubled to bring home Antoni Flores in their frame of the third.

Greenville wasn't done scoring yet. In the bottom of the fourth, Tyler McDonough launched a grand slam on a 3-2 pitch to bring Joe Davis, Antoni Flores, Nick Decker, and himself home and give the Drive their first lead of the night.

Greenville's bats stayed hot in the fifth inning. Alex Binelas made Chayce McDermott's lead-off walk to Northcut count when he sent a ball on a line to left center field that cleared the fence and brought the score to 7-1. Davis followed up with a homer of his own, this one greeting the fans sitting atop the Green Monster and scoring the Drive's third run of the inning.

The Tourists made it one run closer in the sixth with a Luis Guerrero single to score Cristian Gonzalez from third, but no more damage was done.

Asheville chipped away at Greenville's lead in the seventh inning with one run. J.C. Correa crossed the plate off a Luis Santana double and brought the Tourists within five.

The eighth inning turned the offensive tide for Asheville. Guerrero came home on a Sandle double, and Correa hit a sacrifice fly to right field to bring Quincy Hamilton around. Nerio Rodriguez hit a ground ball to McDonough to give Greenville their second out of the inning, but it came with another Asheville run by Sandle. Cristian Gonzalez followed up with a single to right field to score Santana. The Tourists' Deury Carrasco tied up the game with a single to score Gonzalez before the last out of Asheville's eighth inning was made by a throw across the diamond from Antoni Flores to Big Joe Davis at first.

With one swing of his bat, Stephen Scott sent the Drive home in the bottom of the ninth with the win. The catcher sent a three-run shot to right field to walk off the Drive.

The Drive took the series against the Tourists, winning four of six games.

Greenville will look to carry their momentum into their series against the Hickory Crawdads on Tuesday.

