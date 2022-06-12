Dash Takes 3-Game Lead in I-40 Series with Hoppers

WINSTON-SALEM â Alsander Womack scored the tie-breaking run on a wild pitch, and Terrell Tatum followed with a two-run double in the bottom of the sixth inning, sparking the Winston-Salem Dash to a 7-3 victory over the Greensboro Grasshoppers at Truist Stadium on Saturday night.

Oscar Colas went 2-for-5 and hit a game-tying three-run home run in the fifth inning for the Dash, which now leads the season series 7-4 in "The Battle for I-40" rivalry.

Right-handed reliever ï»¿Michell Milianoï»¿ (1-1) took the loss for Greensboro, allowing three earned runs on two hits and three walks in one inning of work.

ï»¿Dariel Lopezï»¿ went 2-for-4 and hit a solo home run, his seventh of the season, to lead the Hoppers.

Jackson Glenn hit a solo home run for the second consecutive game, and Jacob Gonzalez went 2-for-4 with a double.

NOTES

The Grasshoppers have lost 12 of their last 15 games.

First baseman Jacob Gonzalez has been one of the South Atlantic League's best players since his promotion from Class-A Bradenton on May 10. He has hit safely in 20 of 25 games since then, with 10 multi-hit games. Gonzalez is 33-for-94 (.351) with five home runs, four doubles and 13 RBIs.

Leadoff hitter ï»¿Sammy Sianiï»¿ went 1-for-4 with a run scored Saturday. Siani, a 21-year-old outfielder who leads the Hoppers with 11 stolen bases, was the 37th overall pick in the 2019 draft, a high school player selected between the first and second rounds.

Center fielder ï»¿Hudson Headï»¿, a 21-year-old rated by MLB Pipeline as the No. 20 prospect in Pittsburgh's farm system, went 0-for-3 with a walk Saturday. Head has reached base in 30 of his last 33 games.

