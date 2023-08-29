HVR Game Notes - August 29, 2023

Hudson Valley Renegades (66-54, 27-27) at Wilmington Blue Rocks (49-69, 20-34)

RHP Justin Lange (1-0, 1.86 ERA) vs. RHP Thaddeus Ward (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

| Game 121 | Road Game 61 | Frawley Stadium | Wilmington, Del. | Aug. 29, 2023 | First Pitch 6:35 p.m. |

ONE LAST HURRAH:The Hudson Valley Renegades begin their final road trip of the regular season on Tuesday night in Wilmington, Delaware. Hudson Valley started the month of August with a six-game series at Frawley Stadium, where the 'Gades won four out of the six games. In their four previous series meetings versus the Blue Rocks, Hudson Valley has not lost a series yet, winning three of them and splitting the other.

LAST TIME OUT:The Hudson Valley Renegades dropped the series finale to the Aberdeen IronBirds 4-2 on Sunday afternoon. After Aberdeen scored the games first two runs, Juan Crisp hit an opposite field two-run home run in the third inning to tie the game at two. With two outs in the ninth inning, Jacob Teter clubbed a go-ahead two-run blast to top the 'Gades. In his second start of the week, Baron Stuart struck out five across five innings. Clay Aguilar also tossed two scoreless frames out of the bullpen.

ROSTER MOVES:On Tuesday, the New York Yankees announced the promotions of pitchers Yorlin Calderon and Cam Schittler, and OF Cole Gabrielson from Single-A Tampa to High-A Hudson Valley. T.J. Rumfield also commenced a Minor League rehab assignment with the Renegades as well. Gabrielson was recently signed as a non-drafted free agent back in July out of USC while Schittler was selected in the seventh round of the 2022 MLB Draft out of Northeastern. Calderon comes to Hudson Valley after sporting a 3.07 ERA in 37 appearances for Single-A Tampa this year.

OUT ON AN ISLAND:Over the last 11 games, Hudson Valley's pitching staff has held opponents to hit 22-for-117 (.188) with runners in scoring position. On the season, the 'Gades rank first in the South Atlantic League and High-A, and fourth in MiLB in holding opponents to a .208 batting average with RISP.

PITCHING IS THE WAY:Entering Tuesday, the Hudson Valley Renegades sit tied for second in Minor League Baseball with a 3.59 ERA and a K/9 innings of 11.19 this year. The Down East Wood Ducks (TEX--A) lead the way with a 3.30 ERA. The Somerset Patriots (NYY--AA) are currently tied for second, also sporting a 3.59 ERA. This comes after the 'Gades finished the 2022 season with a team ERA of 3.62, good for fourth-best in MiLB.

DAZZLING DEBUTS:Over the past three weeks, four starting pitchers have made their High-A debuts for Hudson Valley and the results have been tremendous. Baron Stuart, Leonardo Pestana, Sean Hermann and Justin Lange combined to throw 20.1 innings, while allowing just 11 hits, one run, five walks and recording 23 strikeouts in their respective starts.

HE GETS ON BASE!: Ben Cowles currently holds the Renegades' longest active on-base streak at 38 games. The former Maryland Terrapin has reached base in every game since July 4 in Jersey Shore. It's currently the longest active streak in the South Atlantic League, High-A, and all of MiLB. Cowles surpassed Emeel Salem (2007) for the all-time record on Thursday night against Aberdeen. The 38-game streak is tied for the seventh longest streak across the Minor's this year. If Cowles reaches base safely on Tuesday, he will be tied with Michael Busch (OKC) for the sixth-longest streak this season.

NOBODY CROSSES HOME:Luis Velasquez's scoreless innings streak came to an end on Sunday afternoon against Aberdeen, with the streak lasting 20.0 innings over nine-plus appearances. Prior to Sunday, the last runner to score against the right-hander was back on July 21 against the Brooklyn Cyclones. After tossing two scoreless frames on Sunday, Clay Aguilar hasn't allowed a run over his last four appearances, which spans 7.2 innings.

A NEW NO. 1:On August 10, MLB Pipeline reshuffled the New York Yankees Top 30 prospects list, with Spencer Jones becoming the new No. 1 prospect in the organization. Current Renegades on the roster listed are Brock Selvidge (#13), Zach Messinger (#18), Jared Serna (#20), Brendan Beck (#21), and Anthony Hall (#22). Other 2023 Renegades included on the list are Spencer Jones (#1), Chase Hampton (#4), Drew Thorpe (#5), Ben Rice (#23), Agustin Ramírez (#24), and Danny Watson (#29).

WE KNOW THOSE GUYS:Last Tuesday, the New York Yankees announced the promotions of Oswald Peraza and Everson Pereira from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. Peraza has appeared in 20 games with the Yankees this season while Pereira made his Major League debut on Tuesday. Pereira became the first 2022 Renegade to appear in the Bronx after playing 100 games between 2021 and 2022 in Hudson Valley.

THE FEATS OF STRENGTH:Last Thursday night, Grant Richardson hit his 13th home run of the season, and his 23rd of his career as a Hudson Valley Renegade. He currently sits tied for first with Everson Pereira and current teammate Spencer Henson for the most in franchise history.

ROAD TRIPPIN:Entering Tuesday, the Hudson Valley Renegades are tied with the Great Lakes Loons (LAD) for the most road wins in High-A (39). The Loons just recently wrapped up a road trip and are home this week before finishing the season on the road. The 39 wins away from Heritage Financial Park are also the second-most in MiLB, only trailing the Oklahoma City Dodgers (AAA) who have collected 41 road wins in three more games played.

