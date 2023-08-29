Heritage Financial Park to Host 'A Tribute to the Godfathers of Grunge' Concert

Wappingers Falls, N.Y. - The Hudson Valley Renegades, the High-A affiliate of the New York Yankees, are pleased to announce that Heritage Financial Park will host "A Tribute to the Godfathers of Grunge" concert on Sunday, Oct. 1.

The first band will take the stage at 2 p.m., with gates at Heritage Financial Park opening at 1 p.m. Ticket pricing is $25 for a General Admission ticket, with a $60 Rooster Coop V.I.P. ticket available as well (more details below). Purchase tickets for A Tribute to the Godfathers of Grunge.

The lineup for A Tribute to the Godfathers of Grunge is as follows:

Black Daze, the Ultimate Soundgarden Tribute

Rooster, a Tribute to Alice In Chains

Corduroy, the Pearl Jam experience

The show will open with Black Daze and Rooster each playing a 60-minute set, followed by a 90-minute set from Corduroy.

Concertgoers with a General Admission ticket have access to enjoy the show from the field as well as the seating bowl at Heritage Financial Park. The Rooster Coop V.I.P. ticket includes access to the Right Field Riviera to enjoy a buffet-style meal, one (1) adult beverage, spacious seating within the Riviera, a private bar, as well as field access. Suites will be available upon request.

Heritage Financial Park has hosted some of the most popular and in-demand acts in music since opening in 1994. Previous artists who have played at the venue include Akon, Rihanna, Fat Joe, Counting Crows, Collective Soul, Wilco, Vanilla Ice, Coolio, Bob Dylan, Willie Nelson, Drake, Adam Lambert, and Def Leppard.

