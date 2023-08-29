BooClaws Spooktacular Returns October 27th with Monsters Inc

JERSEY SHORE, NJ - Monstropolis is coming to ShoreTown! Get ready for a monstrous night out with the family and celebrate Halloween early with the BlueClaws! The 4th Annual BooClaws Spooktacular, presented by RJWBarnabas Health, is back on Friday, October 27th featuring Monsters, Inc.

Gates open at 6:00 pm for the BooClaws Spooktacular with the movie beginning at 7:00 pm. Tickets are only $10 and include popcorn and soda or water.

Guests are encouraged to come dressed in their Halloween best for early trick-or-treating on the concourse, a costume parade around the field, a costume contest, and much more.

"The BooClaws Spooktacular is one of our favorite events of the year," said Kayla Reilly, BlueClaws Director of Events & Operations. "The ballpark is going to turn into Monstropolis, the costumes are going to be amazing, kids can get an early start on candy and treats, and it's going to be a great event!"

Everyone is encouraged to watch the movie from the field or the seating bowl. Blankets and chairs are welcome.

