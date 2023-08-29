Playoff Tickets Now on Sale

Hickory, NC - The Crawdads have led the South Atlantic League's Southern Division throughout the second half and are looking towards the postseason!

Tickets for all three potential playoff games at LP Frans Stadium are on sale now. The Crawdads would host game 1 of the Southern Division Championship series against the Greenville Drive on Wednesday, September 12th. Game 2 and a potential game 3 would be on the road in Greenville.

For game 1, the Crawdads would give away team pictures to the first 1,000 fans and would also host a post-game firework show.

The 'Dads would also have the potential to host two games of the best of three Championship Series against the Northern Division Champion. Game 1 would take place on Sunday, September 17th in the Northern division city. Monday would be a travel day before the series continues in Hickory with Game 2 on Tuesday, September 19th and, if necessary, Wednesday September 20th.

All playoff games would begin at 7pm and daily promotions will apply. Tickets are regularly priced. The Crawdads will also continue to offer up to two free tickets to active duty and retired military members thanks to Hendrick Honda Hickory.

Fans that are interested in attending all home playoff games can get the three-game package for $18.

The Crawdads are also proud to announce all playoff games will feature a radio stream. Broadcaster Brian Rushing will be on the call for home and road games. Audio can be found via StreamGuys on the Crawdads website.

What is needed to clinch? The Crawdads have been in first since the start of the second half, but the Bowling Green Hot Rods have been right behind them. The 'Dads hold a four-game lead with 12 to play, making the magic number 9. Magic number is derived from the total number of Crawdads or Hot Rods losses need to clinch.

But what if the games don't happen? Should any game not take place, hold on to your tickets, they will be good for a game in April or May next season! Just take your ticket to the box office and trade it in for the date you would like. An upgrade will be required for July 3rd and concert dates.

