Huntsville Tops Vermilion 5-1

March 5, 2022 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL)







DANVILLE, IL - The Havoc stretched their winning streak to 4 straight games on Saturday night by securing a win against the Bobcats. Tyler Piacentini got the scoring started for the second consecutive game with an early goal in the first period. Hunstville would tack on four more goals going on to win 5-1. Zane Steeves posted a strong performance in net only allowing one goal and recording 26 saves. Huntsville will take on Vermilion County once again tomorrow afternoon.

The Havoc will be back Friday, March 11th and Saturday, March 12th for I <3 HSV night and Trash Pandas Night.

