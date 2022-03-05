SPHL Announces Vella Suspension

HUNTERSVILLE, NC. - The Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) announced the following suspension on Saturday. Roanoke's Chris Vella has been suspended one game under Rule 28, Supplementary Discipline, as a result of his actions in Game 241, Roanoke at Peoria, played on Friday, March 4.

Vella was assessed a major penalty for fighting and a game misconduct under Rule 46.8, Fighting Other ThanDuring Periods of the Game, at 20:00 of the second period. Vella will miss Roanoke's game against Peoria on Sunday, March 6.

The Rail Yard Dawgs are on the road tomorrow afternoon at 4:15 p.m. EST to take on the Peoria Rivermen.

