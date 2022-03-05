Marksmen Fail to Convert Late, Fall to Mayhem

MACON, Ga- The Fayetteville Marksmen, proud members of the Southern Professional Hockey League, lost to the Macon Mayhem 3-2 at the Macon Centerplex on Friday night.

Devin Brink opened the scoring just 1:50 into the game with a wraparound goal to beat Marksmen start Brent Moran. Moran would finish the night with 29 saves on 32 shots.

Taylor Best, in his second game back from the injured reserve list, got the goal back 2:25 into the second period to tie the game at one.

On the powerplay, Brendan Hussey would notch his sixth goal of the season to send Macon back up by one.

Trading chances through the game, the Marksmen would score next when Drake Glover buried his 13th of the season off a Don Olivieri shot. With the assist, Olivieri took the team lead in points with 33.

After Moran made save after save to keep the game tied, Scott Coach lifted a shot over his blocker side shoulder, off the back bar and out to give the Mayhem the lead 3-2.

Despite having two powerplays in the final eight minutes, the Marksmen were unable to earn another and lost in regulation to the Mayhem for the first time since March 2, 2019.

The two teams will face each other tomorrow night on Rocky vs. Rambo Night in Macon at 6:30 p.m. Macon and Fayetteville will play in a second Rocky vs. Rambo Night game in Fayetteville on Saturday, March 12.

