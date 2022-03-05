Birmingham Bulls Game Day
March 5, 2022 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Birmingham Bulls News Release
Pelham, Ala - The Birmingham Bulls return to the ice tonight, March 5th for their LEGENDS NIGHT and adult jersey giveaway. Birmingham will host the visiting Knoxville Ice Bears for the fourth time this season.
The Bulls will host some of the greatest players of all-time to dawn a Birmingham Bulls uniform. The players date back to the 1990's to ECHL Hall of Famers that will be honored tonight at the Pelham Civic Complex.
Gary Gulash
Brad Prefontaine
Rob Stanfield
Tyler Johnston
Bill Kovacs
Hugo Belanger
Kevin Kerr
Stefan Rivard
Ian Hebert
Dany Bousquet
Craig Lutes
Ole Kjenstad
Greg Dreveny
Dennis Maxwell
Photo: Seth Allen/Field Pass Hockey
Birmingham Bulls
Record: 13-24-4-0
Last ten games: 5-5-0-0
Streak: Lost three straight.
Last time on the ice: March 4th, 2022. 4-1 loss to the Pensacola Ice Flyers.
Home record: 8-13-1-0
Last time vs. Knoxville: February 3rd, 2022. 7-4 final (Bulls W).
Record vs. Knoxville this season: 1-3-1-0
Record vs. Knoxville last five seasons: 9-17-5-1
Players to watch:
Carson Rose
15 goals. 13 assists. 28 total points.
Colton Fletcher
10 goals. 16 assists. 26 total points.
Mike Davis
11 goals. 13 assists. 24 total points.
Knoxville Ice Bears
Record: 32-9-2-2
Last ten games: 6-3-1-0
Streak: 2-1 in last three games.
Last time on the ice: March 4th, 2022. 6-4 loss to the Huntsville Havoc.
Away record: 15-5-1-2
Last time on the ice vs. Birmingham: February 3rd, 2022. 7-4 final (Bulls W).
Record vs. Birmingham this season: 4-1-0-0
Record vs. Birmingham last five seasons: 23-7-1-1
Players to watch:
Anthony McVeigh
17 goals. 30 assists. 47 total points.
Dean Balsamo
23 goals. 23 assists. 46 total points.
J.B. Baker
20 goals. 20 assists. 40 total points.
Images from this story
|
Birmingham Bulls celebrate a goal against the Macon Mayhem
• Discuss this story on the Southern Professional Hockey League message board...
Southern Professional Hockey League Stories from March 5, 2022
- SPHL Announces Vella Suspension - Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs
- Birmingham Bulls Game Day - Birmingham Bulls
- SPHL Announces Suspensions - SPHL
- Rivermen Roll over Roanoke into First Place - Peoria Rivermen
- Marksmen Fail to Convert Late, Fall to Mayhem - Fayetteville Marksmen
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Birmingham Bulls Stories
- Birmingham Bulls Game Day
- Birmingham Bulls Game Day
- Bulls Game Day
- Bulls Inch Closer to Playoffs
- Bulls Calm the Mayhem in Come from Behind Victory