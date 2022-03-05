Birmingham Bulls Game Day

Pelham, Ala - The Birmingham Bulls return to the ice tonight, March 5th for their LEGENDS NIGHT and adult jersey giveaway. Birmingham will host the visiting Knoxville Ice Bears for the fourth time this season.

The Bulls will host some of the greatest players of all-time to dawn a Birmingham Bulls uniform. The players date back to the 1990's to ECHL Hall of Famers that will be honored tonight at the Pelham Civic Complex.

Gary Gulash

Brad Prefontaine

Rob Stanfield

Tyler Johnston

Bill Kovacs

Hugo Belanger

Kevin Kerr

Stefan Rivard

Ian Hebert

Dany Bousquet

Craig Lutes

Ole Kjenstad

Greg Dreveny

Dennis Maxwell

Birmingham Bulls

Record: 13-24-4-0

Last ten games: 5-5-0-0

Streak: Lost three straight.

Last time on the ice: March 4th, 2022. 4-1 loss to the Pensacola Ice Flyers.

Home record: 8-13-1-0

Last time vs. Knoxville: February 3rd, 2022. 7-4 final (Bulls W).

Record vs. Knoxville this season: 1-3-1-0

Record vs. Knoxville last five seasons: 9-17-5-1

Players to watch:

Carson Rose

15 goals. 13 assists. 28 total points.

Colton Fletcher

10 goals. 16 assists. 26 total points.

Mike Davis

11 goals. 13 assists. 24 total points.

Knoxville Ice Bears

Record: 32-9-2-2

Last ten games: 6-3-1-0

Streak: 2-1 in last three games.

Last time on the ice: March 4th, 2022. 6-4 loss to the Huntsville Havoc.

Away record: 15-5-1-2

Last time on the ice vs. Birmingham: February 3rd, 2022. 7-4 final (Bulls W).

Record vs. Birmingham this season: 4-1-0-0

Record vs. Birmingham last five seasons: 23-7-1-1

Players to watch:

Anthony McVeigh

17 goals. 30 assists. 47 total points.

Dean Balsamo

23 goals. 23 assists. 46 total points.

J.B. Baker

20 goals. 20 assists. 40 total points.

