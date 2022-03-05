Marksmen Rack up Win Number 30 with Victory in Macon

MACON, Ga.- The Fayetteville Marksmen, proud members of the Southern Professional Hockey League, defeated the Macon Mayhem 4-1 in their final game at the Macon Centerplex on Saturday night.

Taylor Best opened the scoring for the Marksmen in his third game back from a trip to the injured reserve list. Best's goal came from F.X. Girard and Shane Bednard at 11:45 into the first period.

The lead was short lived though, as Devin Brink found the back of the net on a rebound in front just 1:10 later.

The Marksmen powerplay was 0-for-4 in yesterday's lost, but Best quickly remedied the man-advantage unit, scoring on the game's first powerplay.

Best would complete the hat trick just 45 seconds into the third period on another powerplay goal.

The Marksmen finished the night 2-for-3 on the powerplay, while the penalty kill was a perfect 5-for-5.

In goal, Brent Moran notched his 11th win with a 36 save performance.

Zach Remers tallied an empty-net goal with under a minute to go to ice the game.

The Marksmen have now won 12 of 13 games over Macon on the season. The two teams will close the season series with a pair of matchups next weekend. Tickets are available when you skate to marksmenhockey.com and click the tickets tab.

