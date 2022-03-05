SPHL Announces Suspensions

HUNTERSVILLE, NC - The Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) on Saturday announced the following suspensions:

Peoria's Sacha Roy

Peoria's Sacha Roy has been suspended one game under Rule 28, Supplementary Discipline, as a result of his actions in Game 241, Roanoke at Peoria, played on Friday, March 4.

Roy was assessed a major penalty for fighting and a game misconduct under Rule 46.8, Fighting Other Than During Periods of the Game, at 20:00 of the second period.

Roy will miss Peoria's game against Roanoke on Sunday, March 6.

Roanoke's Chris Vella

Roanoke's Chris Vella has been suspended one game under Rule 28, Supplementary Discipline, as a result of his actions in Game 241, Roanoke at Peoria, played on Friday, March 4.

Vella was assessed a major penalty for fighting and a game misconduct under Rule 46.8, Fighting Other Than During Periods of the Game, at 20:00 of the second period.

Vella will miss Roanoke's game against Peoria on Sunday, March 6.

