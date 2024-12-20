Hunter Traps Rock Lobsters in Overtime

December 20, 2024 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Columbus River Dragons News Release







COLUMBUS, GA - A thrilling game between the Columbus River Dragons and Athens Rock Lobsters ended on Ryan Hunter's overtime goal, giving Columbus a 2-1 win at home Friday night.

Hunter followed the rebound of a Connor Lind shot to the goalmouth and poked the loose puck home past a sprawling Josh Rosenzweig at 4:19 of overtime. The goal sent the River Dragons flying off the bench to celebrate after a tension-filled game from start to finish.

With no scoring in the first period, Columbus broke through in the second on Steven Klinck's goal at 8:14. Klinck converted on his own rebound off the pad of Rosenzweig for his fourth of the year. Scott Docherty and Alexander Jmaeff assisted on the goal.

Just over three minutes later the Rock Lobsters responded, as Carter Shinkaruk notched a goal against his former team at 11:21 to tie the game at 1-1.

There would be no further scoring in regulation, but the teams traded jabs and scoring chances back and forth until overtime, when Hunter finally broke the deadlock.

Notes:

Matt Petizian started his first game for the River Dragons since November 7, leaving in the first period of a game against Baton Rouge with an injury. He stopped 23-of-24 shots against for the win.

The win was just Columbus' second victory in OT this season, the other coming October 18 in Monroe.

Columbus will take to the ice in Athens for the first time in team history in tomorrow night's rematch.

