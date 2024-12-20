Game Preview: Hat Tricks vs. Motor City Rockers: December 20, 2024

The Hat Tricks rattled off four unanswered goals to top the HC Venom, 5-3, on Saturday night at the Danbury Ice Arena.

Connor Woolley broke the standoff at 8:16 in the second on a power play point shot, marking his fifth goal in the last six games. The third-year forward also registered two assists, matching a season-high. 14 seconds after the Venom tied it at 1-1, Gleb Bandurkin jump-started the Hat Tricks' scoring barrage with a goal in the slot at 10:19 in the second, to give Danbury a 2-1 lead. 36 seconds later, Noah Robinson ripped a wrist shot glove-side under the bar to push the lead to 3-1. Aleksandr Gamzatov cashed in a rebound in front for his team-high eighth goal and first game-winning strike with 4:29 left in the second for a 4-1 Hat Tricks.

Berry finished the four-goal stretch 49 seconds into the third period with the snipe to the top-right corner. Dustin Jesseau scored back-to-back power play goals for the Venom, the first at 11:02 and the other with about three minutes left, to trim the lead to two, but Danbury held on for their fourth win in the past six games. The Hat Tricks moved to 8-0-3-1 on the season when leading after the second period and have netted five goals in four of the previous six games, three wins.

HEAD-TO-HEAD

The Hat Tricks and Rockers both have two wins through four games in this season's series. Both teams have taken a game on the road, Motor City on Oct. 19 and Danbury just two weeks ago on Dec. 7.

The Hat Tricks bested the Rockers, 3-2, in the most recent matchup on Dec. 7 with Vadim Frolov burying two goals, including the game-winner in the final frame.

Through the teams' first four matchups, Aleksandr Gamzatov (4-3-7) and Vadim Frolov (4-0-4) have led Danbury's scoring. For Motor City, Tristen Wells has two goals and Eli Rivers has supplied four goals and two helpers.

The sides close out the head-to-head in the regular season on Jan. 17-18 at the Danbury Arena.

ABOUT THE ROCKERS

The Rockers enter Friday's contest in fifth place out of seven teams in the Empire Division with a 4-10-1-3 record, but have won three of their past five games, including one in overtime over the Hat Tricks on Dec. 6. They dropped their previous game to Port Huron, 2-1 on Saturday, a three-round shootout loss. At 5-4-1 in their last 10 games, Motor City (19) is four points behind Port Huron for fourth and three points up on the HC Venom. The Rockers' -16 goal differential is the third worst in the FPHL, only behind Mississippi (-47) and the Dashers (-50).

Eli Rivers is the Rockers' points leader (10-8-18), has the league's seventh-most goals, and is tied with Nick Magill-Diaz for the team lead in assists. Despite notching three multi-point outings this season, the first-year forward has not scored a goal in three straight games, dating back to Motor City's shootout win against Danbury on Dec. 6.

Motor City, in its third season of operation, was swept by Commissioner's Cup champion Binghamton in the Empire Division Finals last season.

HAT TRICKS HEADLINES

The Hat Tricks have won three of the last five games and four of their previous seven games, securing points in five of them (4-2-1-0). At 7-6-4-1 (27 points), the Hat Tricks are five points behind Watertown and trail Binghamton by 18 for the top spot in the Empire Division. Danbury is 4-4-2-0 in its last 10 games and has scored 3.5 goals per game.

The Hat Tricks are tied for the team league in shorthanded goals, with five. Last season, they scored the second most (13), tied with Mississippi.

Four of Danbury's eight victories have been decided by three or more goals, and four skaters have recorded at least 15 points through 18 games.

Aleksandr Gamzatov leads the team with 19 points (8g, 11a), combining with Jonny Ruiz (6g, 12a) for 37 points in 18 games. Jacob Ratcliffe holds the most assists with 14.

Conor McCollum has a team-high six wins in 14 starts and a 3.27 goals against average.

RECENT HOME COOKING

After starting the season 1-4-1-0 at home, the Hat Tricks have won back-to-back games on home ice scoring a combined 12 goals. Danbury rattled off three unanswered goals in their 7-4 victory over the Black Bears on Nov. 23 and potted four straight on Saturday in a 5-3 win against the HC Venom. Danbury is now 3-0-0 when scoring five or more goals at home this season with their other win coming on Oct. 19 versus Motor City, 6-2, its first of the season.

WOOLLEY'S NIGHT TO CHERISH

Connor Woolley recorded a season-high three points (1g, 2a) in Danbury's win against HC Venom on Saturday. The third-year forward notched his third multi-point performance in the past eight games and has five on the season.

BANDURKIN'S DOMINANCE

Gleb Bandurkin added a goal and an assist for the second time in three contests on Saturday. It is the best stretch of the season for the Moscow, Russia, native, who has provided seven combined points across the past four games.

ROBINSON STARTS STRONG

Noah Robinson scored his third goal in his first seven games with the Hat Tricks in Saturday's win. The 27-year-old forward has matched the three goals he scored in four games with Monroe, before arriving in Danbury via trade on Nov. 21.

PENALTY KILL STRUGGLES

After surrendering a power play goal on Saturday, the Hat Tricks' penalty kill has been beaten in each of the past six games. Danbury has given up the third most in the FPHL (18), trailing the Venom (21) and Dashers (25). Last season, the Hat Tricks allowed 42, the fifth-fewest.

BERRY'S BIG NIGHT

In his second stint with Danbury, forward Billy Berry had a goal and an assist in Saturday's 5-3 win. Berry turned in six goals and six assists in his first season last year and in five games against Motor City, has posted three points (1g, 2a).

RATCLIFFE KEEPS DELIVERING

Forward Jacob Ratcliffe supplied an assist for the second straight game on Saturday. The Canterbury, New Zealand, native has totaled six helpers through the past six games and leads Danbury in assists, with 14. Ratcliffe also has four multi-assist outings this season, his latest coming on Nov. 29 at Port Huron.

NEW DEFENSEMAN'S DEBUT

Defenseman Matt Pedersen made his Hat Tricks debut in Saturday's win after signing a standard contract with the team on Dec. 13. A Northford, Conn., native, Pedersen appeared in nine games for the Carolina Thunderbirds this season, tallying one assist and four penalty minutes. The 21-year-old spent last season in the EHL with Seahawks Hockey, totaling 77 penalty minutes and seven points (3g, 4a) in 40 games.

