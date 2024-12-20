Johnson, Nousiainen Lead Prowlers to OT Win

December 20, 2024 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Port Huron Prowlers News Release







Alex Johnson scored his first career overtime winner to push the Port Huron Prowlers past the Mississippi Sea Wolves 2-1 at McMorran Place on Dec. 20. The Prowlers have now won back-to-back games, both beyond regulation.

"It feels great to come away with a win," Johnson said. "We should beat that team and we showed it in the third period when we killed off all those penalties. For Reggie [Millette] and [Austin Fetterly] to find me there to bury the OT winner felt great."

The scoring in this game began early. In the first minute, Dalton Anderson got a breakaway and scored on Mississippi's first shot of the game 46 seconds into the contest.

That 1-0 lead held late into the second. Port Huron got its fourth man advantage of the night and Tucker Scantlebury fired a hard shot from the left-wing circle to the top corner. That tied the score and it stayed that way into overtime. The Prowlers killed off five Mississippi power plays in the third including some five-on-three time.

Port Huron had a power play to begin the extra session and just as it expired, Johnson sent a wrister from the left-wing circle to the top corner to secure the extra point for his team. It was his first goal in nine games.

Valtteri Nousiainen got the win after stopping the Sea Wolves' final 26 shots while Millette dished out two assists.

"You can only affect what is still in front of you," Nousiainen said on refocusing after the early goal.

Samuel Best made 37 stops for Mississippi and is still searching for his first win.

The teams rematch on Saturday, Dec. 21 at 6:05 P.M. on the Prowlers' teddy bear toss night. Tickets are available at phprowlers.com/tickets.

• Discuss this story on the Federal Prospects Hockey League message board...





Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from December 20, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.