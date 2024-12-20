Binghamton Bash Dashers with 6-Goal Finish

December 20, 2024 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Binghamton Black Bears News Release







BINGHAMTON- The Binghamton Black Bears defeated the Dashers Hockey Club 7-1 on Friday night. Binghamton scored six goals in the third period to propel themselves to victory. Don Olivieri and Tyson Kirkby both scored a pair of goals in the final 20 minutes.

For a majority of the game, the score was within a single goal. For the first 14 minutes the game was scoreless. The second line was able to breakthrough with a tic-tac-toe goal as Stubbs, Stephan and Clark connected for Clark's 13th goal of the season. The Dasher's were only able to put five shots on target, all which McAnanama stopped.

The Dashers had their third and fourth power play chances in the middle frame but failed to convert. Shots were 12-12 in the second, but neither side was able to find the back of the net. It was a rare but appreciated 1-0 game going into the final period.

In a seven-goal third period, it was the Dashers who got on the board first. Bohdan Zinchenko tied the game at 1-1, just 34 seconds into the frame. The Dashers had fought tooth and nail back into the contest.

And that is where the dam burst. Binghamton scored six unanswered goals to finish the game. Don Olivieri gave the lead back to the Black Bears, just three minutes after the previous goal from the Dashers. They did not look back. Tyson Kirkby followed up with two goals in a span of 2:15. Kyle Stephan snuck a goal in before Olivieri was able to find his second, and Zac Sirota capped off the scoring with his third. Binghamton cruised to victory with their biggest third period performance of the season, winning 7-1.

