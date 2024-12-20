FPHL Ice Chips - Game Recaps

December 20, 2024 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) News Release







DASHERS of DANVILLE at BINGHAMTON BLACK BEARS

Binghamton Bash Dashers with 6-goal finish

by Brooks Hill

Binghamton, NY - The Binghamton Black Bears defeated the Dashers Hockey Club 7-1 on Friday night. Binghamton scored six goals in the third period to propel themselves to victory. Don Olivieri and Tyson Kirkby both scored a pair of goals in the final 20 minutes.

For a majority of the game, the score was within a single goal. For the first 14 minutes the game was scoreless. The second line was able to breakthrough with a tic-tac-toe goal as Stubbs, Stephan and Clark connected for Clark's 13th goal of the season. The Dasher's were only able to put five shots on target, all which McAnanama stopped.

The Dashers had their third and fourth power play chances in the middle frame but failed to convert. Shots were 12-12 in the second, but neither side was able to find the back of the net. It was a rare but appreciated 1-0 game going into the final period.

In a seven-goal third period, it was the Dashers who got on the board first. Bohdan Zinchenko tied the game at 1-1, just 34 seconds into the frame. The Dashers had fought tooth and nail back into the contest.

And that is where the dam burst. Binghamton scored six unanswered goals to finish the game. Don Olivieri gave the lead back to the Black Bears, just three minutes after the previous goal from the Dashers. They did not look back. Tyson Kirkby followed up with two goals in a span of 2:15. Kyle Stephan snuck a goal in before Olivieri was able to find his second, and Zac Sirota capped off the scoring with his third. Binghamton cruised to victory with their biggest third period performance of the season, winning 7-1.

MISSISSIPPI SEA WOLVES at PORT HURON PROWLERS

Johnson, Nousiainen Lead Prowlers to OT Win

by Will Wiegelman

Port Huron, MI - Alex Johnson scored his first career overtime winner to push the Port Huron Prowlers past the Mississippi Sea Wolves 2-1 at McMorran Place on Dec. 20. The Prowlers have now won back-to-back games, both beyond regulation.

"It feels great to come away with a win," Johnson said. "We should beat that team and we showed it in the third period when we killed off all those penalties. For Reggie [Millette] and [Austin Fetterly] to find me there to bury the OT winner felt great."

The scoring in this game began early. In the first minute, Dalton Anderson got a breakaway and scored on Mississippi's first shot of the game 46 seconds into the contest.

That 1-0 lead held late into the second. Port Huron got its fourth man advantage of the night and Tucker Scantlebury fired a hard shot from the left-wing circle to the top corner. That tied the score and it stayed that way into overtime. The Prowlers killed off five Mississippi power plays in the third including some five-on-three time.

Port Huron had a power play to begin the extra session and just as it expired, Johnson sent a wrister from the left-wing circle to the top corner to secure the extra point for his team. It was his first goal in nine games.

Valtteri Nousiainen got the win after stopping the Sea Wolves' final 26 shots while Millette dished out two assists.

"You can only affect what is still in front of you," Nousiainen said on refocusing after the early goal.

Samuel Best made 37 stops for Mississippi and is still searching for his first win.

The teams rematch on Saturday, Dec. 21 at 6:05 P.M. on the Prowlers' teddy bear toss night. Tickets are available at phprowlers.com/tickets.

Sea Wolves Can't Tame Prowlers, 2-1

by Jon Kliment

Port Huron, MI - Mississippi had a Planes-Trains-Automobiles trip up to Port Huron but despite depleted numbers were looking for some holiday magic against one of the newer members of the Empire division the Port Huron Prowlers.

The Sea Wolves set the tone early as Dalton Anderson scored his 50th FPHL goal of his career just 46 seconds into the game after being sent a pass from Matt Stoia Anderson put one over the shoulder of Nousiainen for his 8th of the season.

Port Huron was not deterred after a strong start by Mississippi however as on their fourth power play of the night Tucker Scantlebury was able to pop the net behind Sam Best to tie up the game sixteen minutes into the second period at 1-1.

No one was able to score in the third but a late penalty on the Sea Wolves Zac Horn for delay of game set the stage for overtime. Though the Prowlers couldn't score 4 on 3 as Horn left the box Alex Johnson tee'd up a shot from the near side circle and found the right angle to beat Best to give Port Huron the 2-1 win.

Best stopped 37 of 39 in the overtime loss.

Mississippi is back in action tomorrow night at 6:05pm ET from Port Huron. Follow along on the Sea Wolves official Youtube channel.

MOTOR CITY ROCKERS at DANBURY HAT TRICKS

Hat Tricks Fall Short to Rockers, 7-6

by Wyatt Kopelman & Doug Lattuca

Danbury, CT - The Motor City Rockers scored six unanswered goals, overcame a three-goal deficit and held on late to defeat the Hat Tricks 7-6 on Friday night at the Danbury Ice Arena.

T.J. Sneath had the game-winner with 7:11 left in regulation, despite the Hat Tricks scoring three of the game's final four goals. Sneath also found the back of the net 3:52 into the second and had two goals for the second time in seven contests and three time this season.

Danbury now trails the season series three games to two and its home win streak ended at two games. The Hat Tricks had not lost at home since their 4-0 defeat against Binghamton on Nov. 16.

Chase Harwell's power play goal at 17:23 in the third brought the Hat Tricks to within one, before they came up short on their final offensive zone draw in the final 44 seconds.

Scoring two goals just 40 seconds apart in the third, Jacob Ratcliffe and Gleb Bandurkin brought Danbury to within one, 6-5, at 11:24. Twelve different skaters scored in the highest scoring game at the Danbury Arena this season.

Tristen Wells increased the Motor City lead to 5-3 29 seconds into the third, and Carson Baptiste scored his second goal of the game with 11:35 left.

The Hat Tricks commanded the first period with three consecutive goals, including Jeremy Rottke's first with the Hat Tricks this season. Noah Robinson started the scoring 23 seconds in and Connor Woolley lifted Danbury ahead 2-0 at 2:12.

Woolley had a goal and an assist, moving his point streak to three games. The 26-year-old forward has posted 10 points, with six goals and four assists, in the past seven games. Robinson has notched four goals in his first eight games since arriving to Danbury via trade.

Up next, Danbury goes to Watertown on Saturday for a matchup with the Wolves. Puck drop is set for 7:30 p.m.

HC VENOM at WATERTOWN WOLVES

Venom Nip the Wolves, 5-4

by Jeff Barrett

Watertown, NY - After a whirlwind 14 hour period that saw a coaching change in Watertown, and plenty of roster movements on either team, the Wolves and Venom battled on the ice for the second time this season.

The Venom would strike first in this contest when Eimantas Norieka sniped a shot across the chest of Wolves starter Eloi Bouchard at the 6:19 mark assisted by Denis Zaychyk and Davide Gaeta.

Andrew Whalen would even the score for the Wolves at 14:29 of the first, in his first game back with Watertown, beating the Venom's John Moriarty. Chase DiBari and Marc Bottero got the helpers on the goal.

The period ended knotted at 1 each with Watertown outshooting the Venom 16-7.

One minute and sixteen seconds into the second period, the Venom jumped back into the lead when Danila Belov went 5 hole on Bouchard, assisted by Austin Pickford and Denis Zaichyk, making the score 2-1.

The Wolves Trevor Grasby netted his first goal of the season at the 5:58 mark to knot the game at 2 a piece. Tate Leeson and Andrew Whalen would get the helpers.

At the 11:03 point of the period, the Venoms Dustin Jesseau made a spin move to get free in front of the Watertown goal, and stabbed a shot to the top corner of the goal, putting the Venom back in front 3-2. Olivier Beaudoin and Davide Gaeta were credited with the assists.

Despite the Wolves holding the edge in shots on goal, the Venom took the 3-2 lead to the room after 40 minutes of play.

Eimantas Noreika netted his second of the night at 1:04 of the third period, extending the Venom's lead to 4-2, on a blast from a Davide Gaete feed. Dustin Jesseau was also credited with an assist.

Noreika would give the Venom more cushion when he nabbed a hat trick at the 7:39 mark, pushing the lead to 5-3.

At 11:16 of the frame, Leeson got Watertown back onto the scoreboard, tightening the score to 5-3, assisted by Ian Erdman and Trevor Lord.

At 13:15 Lord would get the Wolves within one with a nasty one timer to the top of the cage assisted by Carter Thornton and Leeson, but that's as close as the Wolves would get.

Watertown outshot the Venom 43-33, but the Venom scored the win, 5-3

The Wolves are home tomorrow night when they host the Danbury Hat Tricks. The Venom are off until they return to Watertown next Saturday evening to battle the Wolves once again.

ATHENS ROCK LOBSTERS at COLUMBUS RIVER DRAGONS

RIVER DRAGONS WIN OT THRILLER FROM ROCK LOBSTERS

Ryan Hunter's Scores Winner In Final Minute of Overtime

by Tom Callahan

Columbus, GA - A thrilling game between the Columbus River Dragons and Athens Rock Lobsters ended on Ryan Hunter's overtime goal, giving Columbus a 2-1 win at home Friday night.

Hunter followed the rebound of a Connor Lind shot to the goalmouth and poked the loose puck home past a sprawling Josh Rosenzweig at 4:19 of overtime. The goal sent the River Dragons flying off the bench to celebrate after a tension-filled game from start to finish.

With no scoring in the first period, Columbus broke through in the second on Steven Klinck's goal at 8:14. Klinck converted on his own rebound off the pad of Rosenzweig for his fourth of the year. Scott Docherty and Alexander Jmaeff assisted on the goal.

Just over three minutes later the Rock Lobsters responded, as Carter Shinkaruk notched a goal against his former team at 11:21 to tie the game at 1-1.

There would be no further scoring in regulation, but the teams traded jabs and scoring chances back and forth until overtime, when Hunter finally broke the deadlock.

Notes:

Matt Petizian started his first game for the River Dragons since November 7, leaving in the first period of a game against Baton Rouge with an injury. He stopped 23-of-24 shots against for the win.

The win was just Columbus' second victory in OT this season, the other coming October 18 in Monroe.

Columbus will take to the ice in Athens for the first time in team history in tomorrow night's rematch.

The next River Dragons home games are December 27 and 28 against the Blue Ridge Bobcats. Tickets are on sale now at the Civic Center Box Office and online at TicketMaster.com.

Rock Lobsters Drop Home-and-Home Series Opener in Columbus

by Matteen Zibanejadrad

Columbus, GA - After a quiet first period, the game exploded in the second. At the 8:14 mark, Steven Klinck followed up a rebound of his own shot with an effort into the top shelf past Josh Rosenzwieg.

About three minutes later, Carter Shinkaruk started a move in his own zone before bursting up the left wing. Garrett Milan was able to find him with a slicing pass and the Rock Lobster captain equaled the score with at 1-1 with a close-range backhander.

Cody Wickline, who scored two goals the last time these teams met, thought he took another lead for the hosts in a late, second-period powerplay. His shot went bardown off the Rock Lobster net, but was called off after a video review.

With nothing doing in the third period, overtime would be needed once again to decide the winner between the two Georgia clubs. The River Dragons would take more spoils after Ryan Hunter followed up a rebound through the five-hole of Rosenzwieg.

The Rock Lobsters (10-2-1, 26 pts) return to Akins Ford Arena in Athens, Ga. tomorrow to finish of the home-and-home series against the Columbus River Dragons. Puck drops at 7:05 p.m.

BLUE RIDGE BOBCATS at CAROLINA THUNDERBIRDS

Carolina's Comeback Falls Short Against Wytheville, 5-4

Thunderbirds score three unanswered in 3rd but fall to Bobcats

by Brendan Reilly

Winston-Salem, NC - Despite a 3rd period comeback effort, the Blue Ridge Bobcats outlasted the Carolina Thunderbirds, 5-4, on Friday evening at the Fairgrounds Arena in front of 2,750 fans.

Blue Ridge (9-7-2) came out quick against Carolina (12-2-3) taking a 1-0 lead just over 12 minutes in. Andrew Uturo beat Mario Cavaliere near side to give the visitors a 1-0 lead after 20 minutes. In the 2nd period, Devin Sanders scored to double the Bobcats advantage early before Petr Panacek tapped home a centering pass from Danyk Drouin with 9:23 remaining in the 2nd period. Blue Ridge answered back scoring five minutes later and took a 3-1 lead into the 3rd period.

In the 3rd, Carolina found life. Danyk Drouin tapped home his third goal of the season six and a half minutes in cutting the deficit again back to one, 3-2. Just over two minutes later, Dawson Baker found his first of the year tying the game at three with 11:22 remaining in regulation. Less than 30 seconds later, Jan Salak pushed Carolina in front for the first time all night, but the lead was shortlived. With 9:18 remaining, Uturo snuck his second goal of the night past Cavaliere on the power play tying the game before Filip Hlavac gave the Bobcats the lead again with 4:28 remaining in regulation, 5-4. The Thunderbirds could not muster up another equalizer and fell to Blue Ridge, 5-4.

Carolina and Blue Ridge meet for game two of the home-and-home series tomorrow evening in Wytheville, Virginia. Puck drop is slated for 7:30 p.m. from the Hitachi Energy Arena.

MONROE MOCCASINS at BATON ROUGE ZYDECO

Moccasins Edge Zydeco in SO

by Bryan Flores

Baton Rouge, LA - The Baton Rouge Zydeco coming into this final series before Christmas Break won 3 straights after sweeping the Blue Ridge Bobcats last weekend. Looking to ride the momentum, the Zydeco look to take down the Monroe Moccasins.

It was a healthy crowd for Baton Rouge at Raising Canes River Center Arena, and it was felt in the first when the Zydeco struck first thanks to the active stick of Tyler Larwood, finding a rebound net front and slammed it home at 13:15 of the first period. Three minutes later though, the Moccasins would find their first power play of the game, and at 16:26 would make the Zydeco pay with their first PP goal of the game off the stick of Helmer Oskarsson tying the game at 1 after 20 minutes.

In the second, the Moccasins would find themselves on the power play again and this time it was Corey Cunningham going net front and finding a greasy goal for the 2-1 lead. But not to be outdone, the Zydeco after finding chances in the Moccasin end, finally snipe one home thanks to the seeing eye shot of Scott Shorrock making it 2-2 after 40.

In the third, Corey Cunningham would snipe one home making it 3-2 Monroe 7:24 into the third. But a minute later Tyler Larwood would find the back of the net after a beautiful play from Jake Cox. With the game tied, the Moccasins and the Zydeco would turn to their rocks. Sean Kuhn was lights out all game and shut down the Zydeco the rest of the way, as the man 200ft across from him Breandan Colgan would do the same.

In overtime, each team would trade blows, both netminders standing tall. Not really finding any high danger chances other than a breakaway that Colgan would shut down. This game would be forced into a shootout.

In the shootout, Chris Corgan would kick it off but would fumble the puck before getting the shot off. Dmitry Kuznetsov would be the first shooter for the Zydeco but would find nothing but pad as Sean Kuhn would shut him down. The second shooter Helmer Oskarsson who already found the back of the net tonight, would net one home, giving Monroe a 1-0 lead. Tyler Larwood who scored twice, would try to do it again for his pseudo hattrick, but would be denied. Scott Coash would get stuffed by Breandan Colgan. Finally, Scott Shorrock with the final shot would try to find the back of the net, only to be met by the cruel kiss of the cross bar.

Final score was 4-3 in a shootout. Winning goaltender Sean Kuhn improves his record to 5-5-0-2, while Breandan Colgan would fall to 11-4-0-1. This game was intense, and tomorrow's game will surely follow in this one's footsteps.

