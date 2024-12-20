Hat Tricks Fall Short to Rockers, 7-6

December 20, 2024 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

DANBURY - The Motor City Rockers scored six unanswered goals, overcame a three-goal deficit and held on late to defeat the Hat Tricks 7-6 on Friday night at the Danbury Ice Arena.

T.J. Sneath had the game-winner with 7:11 left in regulation, despite the Hat Tricks scoring three of the game's final four goals. Sneath also found the back of the net 3:52 into the second and had two goals for the second time in seven contests and third time this season.

Danbury now trails the season series three games to two and its home win streak ended at two games. The Hat Tricks had not lost at home since their 4-0 defeat against Binghamton on Nov. 16.

Chase Harwell's power play goal at 17:23 in the third brought the Hat Tricks to within one, before they came up short on their final offensive zone draw in the final 44 seconds.

Scoring two goals just 40 seconds apart in the third, Jacob Ratcliffe and Gleb Bandurkin brought Danbury to within one, 6-5, at 11:24. Twelve different skaters scored in the highest scoring game at the Danbury Arena this season.

Tristen Wells increased the Motor City lead to 5-3 29 seconds into the third, and Carson Baptiste scored his second goal of the game with 11:35 left.

The Hat Tricks commanded the first period with three consecutive goals, including Jeremy Rottke's first with the Hat Tricks this season. Noah Robinson started the scoring 23 seconds in and Connor Woolley lifted Danbury ahead 2-0 at 2:12.

Woolley had a goal and an assist, moving his point streak to three games. The 26-year-old forward has posted 10 points, with six goals and four assists, in the past seven games. Robinson has notched four goals in his first eight games since arriving to Danbury via trade.

Up next, Danbury goes to Watertown on Saturday for a matchup with the Wolves. Puck drop is set for 7:30 p.m.

