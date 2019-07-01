Hunter Pence Scheduled to Rehab with Riders Tonight
July 1, 2019 - Texas League (TL) - Frisco RoughRiders News Release
FRISCO, Texas - Rangers outfielder Hunter Pence is schedule to rehab with the Riders tonight at Dr Pepper Ballpark.
Pence was placed on the 10-day IL June 17 with a right groin strain. He was recently named the starting DH for the American League in the 2019 MLB All-Star Game after hitting .294 with 15 home runs and 48 RBIs to open the 2019 campaign.
The Riders host Corpus Christi - one of Pence's former teams - tonight at 7:05 in Frisco. The team is extending a special ticket offer to fans, who can get the best available seats for just $10. For more information, visit RidersBaseball.com or call (972) 731-9200.
