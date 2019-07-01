Drillers Edge Cardinals Late, 6-4

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. - The Tulsa Drillers (44-36) used a three-run seventh inning to slip by the Springfield Cardinals (34-47) on Monday night in the first of a three-game series at Hammons Field.

DECISIONS:

W: LHP Michael Boyle (2-2)

L: RHP Will Latcham (0-1)

S: RHP Nolan Long (1)

MOMENTS THAT MATTERED:

- Immediately after the Cardinals took a 4-3 lead in the bottom of the 6th, the Drillers took momentum back with a three-run top of the seventh. Latcham started the inning with two quick strikeouts before walking pinch-hitter Jared Walker on a full count. Next, 2B Zach McKinstry launched a two-run home run that put Tulsa up 5-4. Two batters later, a single by 1B Chris Parmelee extended that lead to the 6-4 final.

- Cardinals CF Dylan Carlson pulled Springfield within 3-2 in the bottom of the fifth with his 12th homer of the season. Later in the inning, RBI singles from LF Conner Capel and 1B Chris Chinea combined to give Springfield a 4-3 lead.

NOTABLES:

- Carlson's 12th home run marked a new career high for the outfielder in a single season after hitting 11 in 112 combined games for Low-A Peoria and High-A Palm Beach in 2018.

- RF Justin Toerner put Springfield on the board with a solo home run (3) in the bottom of the second that made the score 3-1 Tulsa.

- Cardinals RHP Johan Oviedo was clean outside of a three-run second inning, allowing three runs on four hits and three walks over 6.0 innings while striking out seven.

- Cardinals LHP Jacob Patterson pitched a clean ninth inning, striking out two. He has held opponents scoreless in five of his last six appearances.

WHAT'S ON DECK:

The Cardinals continue their series with Tulsa on Tuesday night at 6:30 p.m. with first pitch set for 5:30 p.m.

Freedom Week at Hammons Field continues on the 2nd of July with Freedom Week Fireworks with Songs from American Movies following the Drillers and Cardinals conclusion.

Plus, it's a Great Southern Bank $1 Dog Day with hot dogs available for just a buck all night at Hammons Field concessions.

Texas League Stories from July 1, 2019

