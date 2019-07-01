Bailey & Collado Corral Riders

FRISCO - Brandon Bailey and Willy Collado teamed to three-hit Frisco Monday night as the Hooks engineered a 3-1 victory over the RoughRiders in the series opener at Dr Pepper Ballpark.

The lone Frisco marker came on a lead-off home run by Andretty Cordero in the second.

Bailey, who weathered a 21-minute weather delay, permitted two knocks and two walks while striking out four.

The 24-year-old right-hander has been charged with just one run and 10 hits and four walks in his last five assignments. Bailey (3-2) has fanned 25 batters in 22.2 innings during this stretch.

Collado retired 12 of the 13 men he faced to record his second save in as many outings. The sidewinder out of the Dominican Republic has allowed one run in 11.2 Texas League frames.

Ronnie Dawson erased a 1-0 deficit in the third by cracking an RBI double over the head of centerfielder Leody Taveras.

Dawson, Granden Goetzman, and J.J Matijevic coaxed walks from Yoel Espinal (2-4) in the fifth, paving the way towards Chuckie Robinson's decisive two-out, two-run single to right-center.

Bryan Abreu is slated to start for Corpus Christi Tuesday night. He will be opposed by Frisco's Ronald Herrera. First pitch 7:05.

