How Louisville City FC Became the USL Championship's Dominant Home Club Again: USL All Access
August 7, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Louisville City FC YouTube Video
On the latest edition of USL All Access, hosts Devon Kerr and Joe Malfa welcome Louisville City FC Head Coach Danny Cruz for an in-depth conversation about how Louisville City FC returned to home dominance this season at Lynn Family Stadium, how the side went about rebuilding its roster over the past two years, and the friendship he shares with Sacramento Republic FC Head Coach Mark Briggs ahead of their sides meeting this weekend.
Kerr and Malfa also dig into last week's acquisition by Memphis 901 FC of attacking midfielder Panos Armenakas from Phoenix Rising FC and where it leaves both squads, their takeaways from the controversial ending to the game between Monterey Bay F.C. and the Tampa Bay Rowdies, and Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC's surge in performance after their victory on the road against Sacramento Republic FC.
Tune in live to SiriusXM FC (Ch. 157) every Tuesday night for new editions of the show.
