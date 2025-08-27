How Atlético Dallas Is Building Toward Its USL Championship Debut: USL All Access

Published on August 27, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

On the latest edition of USL All Access, Mike Watts and Devon Kerr welcome Atlético Dallas Founder and Chairman Matt Valentine for an in-depth discussion, covering the club's decision to become part of the USL ecosystem, the development of one of the unique brands in American soccer, how its aim to be a community-oriented club aligns with the direction of the USL, and the timeline for a potential head coaching hire ahead of kickoff in the 2027 season.

Watts and Kerr also look back at the past week of action in the USL Championship and USL Jägermeister Cup, including a dominant victory for Hartford Athletic in El Clamico, the transfer of Hartford's Mamadou Dieng to Minnesota United FC and his possible replacement, the arrival of Kyle Vassell to bolster Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC's attack, and this week's report on Loudoun United and Head Coach Ryan Martin.

