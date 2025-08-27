How Atlético Dallas Is Building Toward Its USL Championship Debut: USL All Access
Published on August 27, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
AtlÃ©tico Dallas YouTube Video
On the latest edition of USL All Access, Mike Watts and Devon Kerr welcome Atlético Dallas Founder and Chairman Matt Valentine for an in-depth discussion, covering the club's decision to become part of the USL ecosystem, the development of one of the unique brands in American soccer, how its aim to be a community-oriented club aligns with the direction of the USL, and the timeline for a potential head coaching hire ahead of kickoff in the 2027 season.
Watts and Kerr also look back at the past week of action in the USL Championship and USL Jägermeister Cup, including a dominant victory for Hartford Athletic in El Clamico, the transfer of Hartford's Mamadou Dieng to Minnesota United FC and his possible replacement, the arrival of Kyle Vassell to bolster Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC's attack, and this week's report on Loudoun United and Head Coach Ryan Martin.
Tune in live to SiriusXM FC (Ch. 157) every Tuesday night for new editions of the show.
United Soccer League Championship Stories from August 27, 2025
- KHSAA to Host Soccer State Finals at Lexington SC Stadium - Lexington Sporting Club
- El Paso Locomotive FC Youth Soccer Celebrates Breakout 2024-25 ECNL Campaign - El Paso Locomotive FC
- Goalkeeper John Berner Joins Hartford Athletic - Hartford Athletic
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent AtlÃ©tico Dallas Stories
- Dallas Trinity FC Comes up Victorious in Season Opener, Takes Down Spokane Zephyr FC, 2-1
- Más+ by Messi Named Official Sponsor of Atlético Dallas Youth Kits
- Atlético Dallas to Call Historic Cotton Bowl Stadium Home
- Atlético Dallas to Call Historic Cotton Bowl Stadium Home Starting with Inaugural 2027 Season
- USL Dallas Officially Launches Atlético Dallas, the Newest Men's Professional Soccer Team in North Texas