Houston Dash vs. Utah Royals FC

April 25, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Houston Dash YouTube Video







Delanie Sheehan with the long distance strike in the 80th minute gets Houston Dash their first home win of the 2025 season.

• Discuss this story on the National Women's Soccer League message board...





National Women's Soccer League Stories from April 25, 2025

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.