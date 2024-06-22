Hounds, N.C. Draw in Searing Heat

CARY, N.C. - In a match that began with temperatures exceeding 90 degrees, the Pittsburgh Riverhounds and North Carolina FC slugged out a 0-0 draw tonight at WakeMed Soccer Park.

Chances were scarce for both teams, but North Carolina (4-5-6) goalkeeper Jake McGuire made two key saves in the final 15 minutes to keep the Hounds (3-7-6) off the board. Hounds goalkeeper Jacob Randolph did not need to make a save in recording his first professional shutout.

Hounds midfielder Kenardo Forbes came off the bench to move into sole possession of the USL Championship record for appearances with his 278th match played.

First half

Neither team recorded a shot on goal in the first half, as much of the action played out in midfield.

North Carolina won a free kick just outside the top of the box in the 25th minute, but the wall did its job with Junior Etou heading away the effort by Rodrigo da Costa.

Etou was also a menace down the left in attack, as he twice got around the edge and was pulled down just outside of the box. Robbie Mertz served both free kicks; the first was cleared by a McGuire punch, while the second was a pass laid back to Etou at the top of the box, but his low drive on net was blocked away.

Second half

Both teams pushed for a goal, but it was the Hounds who came closest late in the game with two chances in the 85th minute.

Enoch Mushagalusa made his way into the right side of the box and had room from a sharp angle, but he elected to shoot rather than cut a pass back, and McGuire parried the ball wide for a corner. From the corner came the best shot of the match, as Bradley Sample struck a side volley with power from the top of the box, but McGuire was able to get a hand to the ball and tip it over the bar.

Modelo Man of the Match

Junior Etou was the source of many of the Hounds biggest threats with his work down the left flank. His seven touches in the North Carolina box was most on the team, he was successful in 9 of 10 duels, and he won four free kicks - two on the edge of the Carolina box.

What's next?

The Hounds wrap up June with one more road trip, this time a cross-country flight to face the Las Vegas Lights (4-7-5) at 10:30 p.m. Saturday, June 29 at Cashman Field. Las Vegas was slated to host Memphis later this evening.

