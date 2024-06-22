Oakland Fall 2-1 Away in Monterey

June 22, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Oakland Roots go airborne for a ball against Monterey Bay FC

Monterey Bay FC got on the scoreboard first in the 30th minute against Oakland Roots when Walmer Martinez found Tristan Trager, who lost his marker for a free header to give the home side a 1-0 lead.

Outside of the goal, both teams failed to truly threaten the opposition's net, as the score remained 1-0 in favor of Monterey going into halftime.

Monterey got the second half started quickly as Chuy Enriquez hit a perfect cross-field pass to Alex Lara, doubling the lead to 2-0 in their favor.

Johnny Rodriguez got Oakland back into the match with a fancy finish, calmly slotting the ball home over his shoulder to cut the lead in half in the 65th minute, making the game 2-1.

As Oakland was battling back, Irakoze Donasiyano got booked for a second yellow card challenge, resulting in a red card and giving Monterey a man advantage for the final five minutes of the game.

Monterey would go on to hold the 2-1 lead despite earning a late red card of their own, handing Oakland their first loss in the last four games.

Oakland now heads to Southern California to face Orange County SC next Saturday, June 29th. Roots will return to the East Bay on July 6th to face Louisville City FC.

Oakland Roots SC vs Monterey Bay FC

USL Championship | June 22, 2024

Venue: Cardinale Stadium, Seaside, California

Kickoff: 3:00 PM PT

Weather: 65 degrees, sunny

SCORELINE:

MB: 2

OAK:1

SCORING SUMMARY:

MB: Tristan Trager 30'

MB: Alex Lara 48'

OAK: Johnny Rodriguez 64'

DISCIPLINE SUMMARY:

OAK: Memo Diaz 12' (yellow card)

MB: Alex Dixon 34' (yellow card)

OAK: Irakoze Donasiyano 41' (yellow card)

OAK: Neveal Hackshaw 52' (yellow card)

OAK: Irakoze Donasiyano 85' (yellow card) (red card)

MB: Rafa Baca 90' (yellow card)

MB: Rafa Baca 90' (yellow card) (red card)

OAKLAND ROOTS LINEUP: Paul Blanchette, Memo Diaz (Camden Riley), Niall Logue, Neveal Hackshaw, Bryan Tamacas, Daniel Gomez, Irakoze Donasiyano, Trayvone Reid, Jeciel Cedeño (Baboucarr Njie), Lindo Mfeka (Miche-Naider Chéry,), Johnny Rodriguez

Unused subs: Napo Matsoso, Ilya Alekseev, Kieran Bracken Serra, Timothy Syrel

Shots: 16 | Shots On Goal: 5 | Corner Kicks: 2 | Fouls: 11 | Offside: 3 |

MONTEREY BAY FC LINEUP: Morey Doner, Alex Lara, Carlos Guzman (Chuy Enriquez), Adrian Rebollar, Tristan Trager (Jerry Ayon), Rafa Baca, Walmer Martinez, Alex Dixon (Pierce Gallaway), Anthony Siaha, Kai Greene, Xavi Gnaulati (Anthony Orendain)

Unused subs: Ryan Dieter, Michael Gonzalez, Carlos Herrera,

Shots: 7 | Shots On Goal: 5 | Corner Kicks: 3 | Fouls: 16 | Offside: 1 |

