North Carolina FC Draws Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC, 0-0

June 22, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

CARY, N.C. - North Carolina FC played the Pittsburgh Riverhounds to a scoreless draw on a steamy Saturday night at WakeMed Soccer Park. North Carolina FC picked up a point to move to 18 points through 15 matches with a 4W-5L-6D record.

North Carolina claimed a second straight clean sheet and sixth of the 2024 USL Championship season. The home side held a 3-1 edge in shots in the first half and finished the match with a 7-6 advantage.

The first biggest chance of the night came just shy of the hour mark, with a big ball over the top putting Rafa Mentzingen in behind on the right wing. His rolling cross reached the far post to find a streaking Ezra Armstrong, but his one-timer slammed just wide. Jake McGuire made two big saves in the final five minutes to thwart Pittsburgh's only shots on target for the night to seal the clean sheet.

Match Notes

North Carolina has earned at least a point in six of their last seven fixtures (3W, 3D).

The lifetime series between NCFC and Pittsburgh remains even at 2-2-2.

North Carolina has allowed just one goal in the last four matches.

Up Next:

North Carolina FC will hit the road to take on the Charleston Battery on Friday, June 28, at 7:30 p.m. ET at Patriots Point in Charleston, South Carolina. NCFC and Charleston drew 0-0 in the season opener on March 9. The match will stream live on ESPN+.

Box Score:

NCFC (3-4-2-1): Jake McGuire; Justin Malou (Paco Craig - 75'), Lamar Batista, Bryce Washington; Ezra Armstrong, Mikey Maldonado, Jacori Hayes © (Collin Martin - 60'), Rafa Mentzingen (Shaft Brewer - 60'); Rodrigo Da Costa (Evan Conway - 37'), Louis Perez; Oalex Anderson

Subs Not Used: Jaden Servania, Akira Fitzgerald, Raheem Somersall, Kyrome Lumsden

PIT (3-5-2): Jacob Randolph; Pat Hogan (Pierre Cayet - 45+7'), Sean Suber, Illal Osumanu; Danny Griffin ©, Langston Blackstock (Dani Rovira - 90'), Junior Etou, Robbie Mertz (Kenardo Forbes - 75'), Jackson Walti (Bradley Sample - 67'); Edward Kizza (Enoch Mushagalusa - 75'), Kazaiah Sterling (Babacar Diene - 67')

Subs Not Used: Eric Dick

Score: 0-0

NCFC: 0

PIT: 0

Goals:

NCFC: -

PIT: -

Cautions:

NCFC: R. Da Costa - 33'; E. Armstrong - 44'; J. Malou - 58';

PIT: - J. Walti - 44'; D. Griffin - 52'; S. Suber - 64';

Ejections:

NCFC: -

PIT: -

Attendance: 1,996

