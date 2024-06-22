Match Notes (6.22.2024) - Oakland Roots SC vs Monterey Bay FC
June 22, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Oakland Roots News Release
Match Up: Oakland Roots SC vs Monterey Bay FC
Competition: USL Championship
Date: June 22, 2024
Kick off time: 3:00 PM PT
Weather Forecast: 58 degrees, cloudy
Venue: Cardinale Stadium
Location: Seaside, California
Where to Watch: ESPN 2
Match Preview:
Oakland is on a 3 game winning streak, tied for the longest in team history.
Oakland has won 5 of their last 6 matches in the USL
Gavin Glinton was named Coach of the Week last week.
Lindo Mfeka was named Player of the Week last week.
Last Meeting:
April 6, 2024
OAK 0, MB 1
Last Three Games:
June 19, 2024
OAK 2, EPL 1
June 15, 2024
SAC 2, OAK 3
June 8, 2024
OAK 1, TBR 0
Last Starting XI vs El Paso Locomotive FC: 4-2-3-1
GK - Paul Blanchette
D - Justin Rasmussen
D - Niall Logue
D - Thomas Camier
D - Bryan Tamacas
M - Camden Riley
M - Napo Matsoso
M - Etsgar Cruz
M - Irakoze Donasiyano
M - Baboucarr Njie
F - Miche-Naider Chéry
Injuries
None
Discipline
None
