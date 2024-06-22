Match Notes (6.22.2024) - Oakland Roots SC vs Monterey Bay FC

June 22, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Oakland Roots News Release







Match Up: Oakland Roots SC vs Monterey Bay FC

Competition: USL Championship

Date: June 22, 2024

Kick off time: 3:00 PM PT

Weather Forecast: 58 degrees, cloudy

Venue: Cardinale Stadium

Location: Seaside, California

Where to Watch: ESPN 2

Match Preview:

Oakland is on a 3 game winning streak, tied for the longest in team history.

Oakland has won 5 of their last 6 matches in the USL

Gavin Glinton was named Coach of the Week last week.

Lindo Mfeka was named Player of the Week last week.

Last Meeting:

April 6, 2024

OAK 0, MB 1

Last Three Games:

June 19, 2024

OAK 2, EPL 1

June 15, 2024

SAC 2, OAK 3

June 8, 2024

OAK 1, TBR 0

Last Starting XI vs El Paso Locomotive FC: 4-2-3-1

GK - Paul Blanchette

D - Justin Rasmussen

D - Niall Logue

D - Thomas Camier

D - Bryan Tamacas

M - Camden Riley

M - Napo Matsoso

M - Etsgar Cruz

M - Irakoze Donasiyano

M - Baboucarr Njie

F - Miche-Naider Chéry

Injuries

None

Discipline

None

