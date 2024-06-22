Orange County SC Ends the Longest Win Streak in the Country, Shuts Out Indy Eleven 1-0

June 22, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

After lengthy travel delays and an even longer injury report, Orange County SC ended their five match losing streak away from home and they did so by blanking the hottest team in the USL Championship, defeating the Indy Eleven 1-0 on Saturday, June 22 at Michael A. Carroll Stadium in Indianapolis, IN. The third goal of the season for forward Ethan Zubak and a seven save shutout from goalkeeper Colin Shutler secured a massive victory for the County Boys in the Circle City.

The first chance of the night for the Black and Orange came in the 16th minute when the ball found its way to midfielder Kyle Scott in the middle of the pitch. Scott scored from a similar position in OCSC's last home match, but sent this shot up and over the bar.

The County Boys found the opener in the 25th minute, courtesy of a thunderous header from Zubak. After a corner was half cleared by Indy Eleven, the ball fell to the feet of defender Owen Lambe. He whipped in a cross from the right flank that an open Zubak powered past Eleven goalkeeper Hunter Sulte, and OCSC led 1-0.

The Black and Orange nearly had a second goal after a chaotic sequence in the 42nd minute. Forward Cameron Dunbar unleashed a shot from over 20 yards out that rang off the left post, off the back of Sulte, and off the right post. Zubak was there to tap the ball into an empty net, but the goal was disallowed for offsides in the build up.

Orange County SC took a lead into the halftime team talks for the first time in seven matches and did so without allowing a single shot on goal in the first 45 minutes.

After not having to make a save in the first half, Shutler was called into action early in the second half in the 46th minute. Shutler kept out a rocket from Indy Eleven captain Cameron Lindley.

Shutler made his second save of the evening in the 53rd minute after midfielder Laurence Wootton carried the ball to the top of the box and shot from distance, straight into the grateful arms of Shutler.

Indy Eleven appeared to tie up the match in the 62nd minute, after they had a similar sequence to OCSC's chaotic sequence in the 42nd minute. A close range shot from substitute forward Romario Williams hit off the crossbar and fell at the feet of forward Augustine Williams in front of an open net. Augustine tapped home, but the goal was disallowed for offsides.

Orange County SC nearly doubled their lead in the 69th minute, after defender Ryan Flood played a perfect ball over the top of the Indy defense and into the path of Zubak. Zubak fired a shot from the top of the box that beat Sulte, but rang off the left post and out.

Shutler made three saves in the final eight minutes of the match at Michael A. Carroll stadium, but none were bigger than the save he made on Romario Williams in the final minute of stoppage time. After the ball into the box was knocked down, Williams collected at the top of the box, turned towards goal and was searching for the lower left corner, but Shutler made the save, sprawling down to his right at full extension.

MILESTONES AND FACTS:

Orange County SC ended their five match losing streak in road matches.

Orange County SC ended Indy Eleven's eight match league winning streak, and 10 match winning streak in all competitions.

Next Wave midfielder Ben Norris made his 2024 USL Championship debut, coming on for captain Brian Iloski in the 72nd minute.

Forward Ethan Zubak scored his third goal of the season.

Defender Owen Lambe contributed his third assist of the season, tying Ashish Chattha for the team lead.

Goalkeeper Colin Shutler kept his fifth clean sheet of the season, tied for fourth in the league.

TEAM FIRST HALF SECOND HALF FULL TIME

OCSC 1 0 1

INDY 0 0 0

SCORING SUMMARY:

25' Ethan Zubak (OCSC)

DISCIPLINE SUMMARY:

ORANGE COUNTY SC

35' Christian Sorto

42' Ethan Zubak

45 +7' - Bench

73' Ashish Chattha

INDY ELEVEN

45 + 8' Benjamin Ofeimu

52' Augustine Williams

ORANGE COUNTY SC LINEUP:

Colin Shutler (GK); Owen Lambe, Jordan Chavez, Ryan Flood, Ashish Chattha; Seth Casiple (Christian Sorto 33'), Kyle Scott, Brian Iloski (C) (Ben Norris 72'); Cameron Dunbar (Ashton Miles 80'), Ethan Zubak, Bryce Jamison

Unused subs: Duran Ferree (GK), Ryan Ayoub, Ben Barjolo, Marcus Lee

Head Coach: Morten Karlsen

Possession: 35% | Shots: 8 | Shots On Goal: 2 | Corners: 2 | Fouls: 11 | Offsides: 6 |

INDY ELEVEN LINEUP:

Hunter Solte (GK); Adrian Diz Pe (Max Schneider 38'), Josh O'Brien, Benjamin Ofeimu; Aedan Stanley, Jack Blake, Laurence Wootton, Cameron Lindley (C), Ben Mines; Augustine Williams, Sebastian Guenzatti

Unused subs: Yanick Otell (GK); Tyler Gibson, Karsen Henderlong

Head Coach: Sean McAuley

Possession: 65% | Shots: 16 | Shots On Goal: 8 | Corners: 7 | Fouls: 10 | Offsides: 4 |

Orange County SC @ Indy Eleven

2024 USL Championship | Matchday 15

Date: June 22, 2024

Venue: IU Michael A. Carroll Track and Soccer Stadium (Indianapolis, IN)

Weather: A happy flight home

