Monterey Bay Excavates Oakland Roots SC with 2-1 Win on Fan Fest at Cardinale Stadium

June 22, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Monterey Bay FC News Release







SEASIDE, California - Monterey Bay F.C. (6-7-4, 22 points) defeated its NorCal rivals Oakland Roots SC (7-8-2, 23 points) by a score of 2-1 in an afternoon match at Cardinale Stadium, presented by Cannery Row. Tristan Trager scored the 100th goal in Monterey Bay F.C. history with his first-half header, and Alex Dixon added the game-winning strike three minutes into the second half to secure the league double over Roots SC this season.

Both sides earned chances within the first 10 minutes of the match, but it was the visitors that came the closest forcing an early save out of Antony Siaha. Monterey Bay F.C. defender Carlos Guzmán went down with an injury in the 18th minute, forcing the side to change it up a bit tactically - Walmer Martínez slid back into a fullback role on the left side, and Chuy Enríquez slotted in on the left wing. Shortly after, Oakland looked to have scored the opening goal, but Lindo Mfeka was ruled to be in an offside position. Then in the 30th minute, Martínez made his way down the left sideline and into the box, utilizing a give-and-go with Enríquez to whip a ball into the box. Trager then rose up inside the six and headed the ball across the line to give the Crisp-and-Kelp the 1-0 lead at the halftime break.

It took Monterey Bay all of three minutes to double its lead once the second half got underway. Enríquez dropped the ball right in front of Dixon with a beautiful pass from the left side of the field. Dixon controlled the ball with his first, perfectly placing it out in front before burying the ball into the back of the net with his right-foot on his very next touch to give Monterey Bay the 2-0 lead. A few minutes later, Enríquez cut to his right and fired a shot on goal of his own, but it was caught by the goalkeeper. Oakland Roots SC got one back in the 64th minute of the match with a goal by Johnny Rodriquez to bring the match to 2-1. Then in the 71st minute, Rodriguez came close to leveling the score, but his shot from inside the box missed just wide of the left post on the far side. A second yellow for Oakland's Irakoze Donasiyano in the 84th minute led to his dismissal, and then Rafa Baca earned a dismissal of his own with a hand ball leading to his second yellow of the match in the 5th minute of stoppage time.

Up Next

Monterey Bay returns to the road for two fixtures, the first being a Western Conference showdown against Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC next Saturday, June 29 at Weidner Field. The match kicks off at 6 p.m. PT with live streaming of the match available on CBS Sports Golazo Network via Paramount+, the CBS Sports app, CBSSports.com, and Pluto TV.

Additional Notes

Named to the starting eleven tonight, Alex Dixon is now 3rd all-time in USL Championship history with 265 career appearances.

Tristan Trager's goal in the 30th minute of the match was the 100th regular season goal in Monterey Bay F.C. history.

Alex Dixon's goal in the 48th minute of the match was the 62nd of his USL Championship career, moving him past former Monterey Bay forward Christian Volesky for 13th most in league history.

Monterey Bay F.C. defender Carlos Guzmán exited the match in the 18th minute with an injury.

Missing the match due to injury were Luther Archimède (knee), Chase Boone (knee), Simon Dawkins (knee), Mobi Fehr (ankle), Max Glasser (hamstring), Jesse Maldonado (knee), and Grant Robinson (foot).

Information

Date: June 22, 2024

Venue: Cardinale Stadium; Seaside, California

Weather: Sunny and 66 degrees

Attendance: 4,330

Scoring Summary: 1 2 F

Monterey Bay F.C. 1 1 2

Oakland Roots SC 0 1 1

MB: Tristan Trager (Walmer Martínez) 30'

MB: Alex Dixon (Chuy Enríquez) 48'

OAK: Johnny Rodriguez (Neveal Hackshaw) 64'

Lineups

Monterey Bay F.C. (4-2-3-1): Antony Siaha; Carlos Guzmán (Chuy Enríquez, 18'), Alex Lara, Kai Greene, Morey Doner; Rafa Baca, Adrian Rebollar; Walmer Martínez, Xavi Gnaulati (Jerry Ayon, 66'), Alex Dixon (Pierce Gallaway, 90'); Tristan Trager (Anthony Orendain, 66')

Subs not used: Carlos Herrera, Michael Gonzalez, Ryan Dieter

Oakland Roots SC (4-2-3-1): Paul Blanchette; Bryan Tamacas, Guillermo Diaz, Niall Logue, Neveal Hackshaw; Irakoze Donasiyano, Jeciel Cedeno (Baboucarr Njie, 58'), Daniel Gómez, Lindo Mfeka (Miche-Naider Chery, 84'), Trayvone Reid, Johnny Rodriguez

Subs not used: Camden Riley, Napo Matsoso, Ilya Alekseev, Kieran Bracken Serra, Timothy Syrel

Stats Summary: MB / OAK

Shots: 8 / 20

Shots on Goal: 5 / 5

Saves: 4 / 3

Corner Kicks: 3 / 2

Fouls: 16 / 12

Possession: 37.6% / 62.4%

Misconduct Summary

OAK: Guillermo Diaz (caution) 12'

MB: Alex Dixon (caution) 34'

OAK: Irakoze Donasiyano (caution) 41'

OAK: Neveal Hackshaw (caution) 52'

OAK: Neveal Hackshaw (caution, dismissal) 85'

MB: Rafa Baca (caution) 90+2'

MB: Rafa Baca (caution, dismissal) 90+5'

Officials

Referee: Ricardo Montero Araya

Assistant Referee: Salvador Reyes

Assistant Referee: Miles Crumley

Fourth Official: Michael Zapata

