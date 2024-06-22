Indy Eleven's Streak Ends with Loss to Orange County SC, 1-0

June 22, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Indy Eleven News Release







INDIANAPOLIS - Indy Eleven had its eight-match USL Championship win streak halted on Saturday as it fell to Western Conference opponent Orange County SC, 1-0. The Boys in Blue fall to 9-5-2 with the loss, while Orange County improves to 6-6-3.

Indy found themselves trailing following the first frame after Orange County's Ethan Zubak scored a 25th-minute header, which would stand as the match winner. Indy was narrowly outshot 6-5 in the half, despite holding 64% of the possession.

Indy finished the game with an 18-8 advantage in shots, including 7-2 in shots on target. Augi Williams led the home team with four, while he and Tega Ikoba registered a pair on frame.

Heading into the match, Indy had complied a 12-match unbeaten streak across all competitions, including nine unbeaten in USL Championship action. The shutout also stopped a franchise-long scoring streak that stood at 15 USL Championship games to open the season.

Following an open week, the Boys in Blue hit the road to face Rhode Island FC on Friday, July 5 at 7:30 p.m. ET. The match will air locally on WISH-TV and stream on ESPN+.

USL Championship Regular Season

Indy Eleven 0:1 Orange County SC

Saturday, June 22, 2024 - 7:00 p.m. ETÃ¢â¬Â¯

Carroll Stadium - Indianapolis

2024 USL Championship Records

Indy Eleven: 9-5-2 (+5), 29 pts

Orange County SC: 6-6-3 (-2), 21 pts

Scoring Summary

OC - Ethan Zubak (Owen Lambe) 25'

Discipline Summary

OC - Christian Sorto (caution) 35'

OC - Ethan Zubak (caution) 42'

OC - Bench (caution) 45+7'

IND - Benjamin Ofeimu (caution) 45+8'

IND - Romario Williams (caution) 52'

OC - Ashish Chattha (caution) 73'

Indy Eleven line-up (3-5-2): Hunter Sulte, Josh O'Brien, Adrian Diz Pe (Max Schneider 38'), Benjamin Ofeimu, Aedan Stanley, Jack Blake (Romario Williams 45'), Cam Lindley (captain), Laurence Wootton (Elliot Collier 79'), Ben Mines, Augi Williams, Sebastian Guenzatti (Tega Ikoba 79')

Indy Subs: Yannik Oettl, Karsen Henderlong, Tyler Gibson

Orange County SC line-up: Colin Shutler, Ryan Flood, Ashish Chattha, Jordan Chavez, Owen Lambe, Cameron Dunbar (Ashton Miles 80'), Kyle Scotti, Seth Casiple (Christian Sorto 34'), Bryce Jamison, Brian Iloski (Benjamin Norris 72'), Ethan Zubak

Orange County subs: Duran Ferree, Ryan Ayoub, Benjamin Barjolo, Marcus Lee

• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League Championship message board...





United Soccer League Championship Stories from June 22, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.