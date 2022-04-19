Hot Rods Win Fifth-Straight in Walk off Fashion on Tuesday

Bowling Green, Kentucky - Matthew Dyer's single in the ninth inning of Tuesday night's game lifted the Bowling Green Hot Rods (9-1) to a 5-4 walk off win over the Rome Braves (6-4) in the opening game of a six-game series. The Hot Rods and Braves continue their series on Wednesday morning with an 11:05 AM CT first pitch at Bowling Green Ballpark.

Despite an interesting two and a half innings to start the game, neither team was able to plate a run until the bottom of the third with the Hot Rods taking a lead against Rome starter Roddry Muñoz. Oslevis Basabe led off the inning by reaching and going to second on an error. Logan Driscoll walked and Garret Hiott singled to load the bases before Muñoz plated the first run with a balk. Ronny Simon cleared the bases with a single to make it 3-0. He stole second and ended up on third after a ground out, where he went home on another Muñoz balk to give BG a 4-0 lead.

One in the third and three more in the fifth tied things up for the Braves. The score stayed locked at four until the ninth inning. Simon led off the final frame with a bunt for a single. He stole second base during Dyer's at-bat, setting up some late game heroics. Dyer lined a 2-1 pitch into centerfield and Simon wheeled around third to score the game-winning run in a 5-4 walk off victory.

Franklin Dacosta struck out six in 3.1 innings while allowing a run on three hits with three walks in a no-decision. Audry Lugo allowed three runs on a hit with four walks over 0.2 innings of relief. Cameron Leonard blew a save without allowing a run but letting up two hits with three strikeouts. Joe LaSorsa (2-0) earned his second win of the year in dominant fashion, striking out all six Braves he faced.

Notes: Tuesday's win was the Hot Rods first walkoff since Evan Edwards' walkoff homer in September of last season... Joe LaSorsa's six strikeouts were the most by a Hot Rods reliever this season... LaSorsa also tossed the most consecutive strikeout by any Hot Rods pitcher in 2022... Bowling Green has scored first in seven of the first 10 games of the season... They are 7-0 when they plate the first run of the game... The BG bullpen did not allow the last twelve Braves to reach base, with Leonard and LaSorsa combining to punch out nine of the final twelve hitters... Wednesday's action has an early start, as Bowling Green looks to become the second team in all of Minor League Baseball to reach double-digit wins... Rays number eight prospect RH Seth Johnson (0-0, 0.00) will start for the Hot Rods against Braves' LH Dylan Dodd (0-1, 8.64)... Dodd will be the first left-handed starter that the Hot Rods face in 2022... Fans can listen into the game on Talk 104.1 FM and 930 AM WKCT beginning with Hot Rods pregame at 10:50 AM... Fans can also listen in via the MiLB First Pitch app on Android and IOS, or go to the Hot Rods website at www.bghotrods.com... Tickets are on sale at the Box Office, on the Hot Rods' website and by calling 270-901-2121.

