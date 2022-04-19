Homestand Preview: Crawdads in Town Next Week

Tuesday, April 26th at 7pm

The Crawdads return to the Frans on Tuesday for a six game homestand against the Greenville Drive!

Tuesday is the start of our Teacher Appreciation Week! Teachers and school faculty can get a free ticket with a school ID. Additional tickets for friends and family are $6.

It's Dollar Dog Tuesday! Bring out your dogs for a dollar and also enjoy one dollar hot dogs thanks to Hebrew National and WHKY 1290AM & 102.3FM.

Don't forget Craft Beer Tuesday, grab $2 beers courtesy of Lowes Foods.

Wednesday, April 27th at 7pm

Argh, it be a Pirate Party at the Frans. Come out for a pirate themed evening or we'll make you walk the plank!

Wednesday is our first Kids Win Wednesday, brought to you by Arby's, of the year! All kids 12 and under can get a free ticket, meal voucher, and voucher for the bounce house, speed pitch and carousel.

It is also Wine Wednesday and fans can enjoy discounted wines and a sampling by Catawba Farms and Carolina Vines.

Teacher Appreciation week also continues.

Thursday, April 28th at 7pm

We're celebrating all things pop music on Thursday night! Dress like your favorite pop star for a discounted $6 ticket.

It's Thirsty Thursday so enjoy discounted beer and Pepsi products thanks to Fyreside Taproom and Focus News.

As part of Peoples Bank Thursdays, customers can get $6 tickets with their Peoples Bank card.

It's also the second to last night of Teacher Appreciation week!

Friday, April 29th at 7pm

Friday night the villains will come out at the Frans. Dress as your nemesis for a discounted $6 ticket.

Friday will wrap up Teacher Appreciation Week at the Frans.

Following the game we will be shooting off fireworks presented by Sheds Direct Inc and WHKY 1290AM and 102.3FM.

Saturday, April 30th at 7pm

The Crawdads will be giving away 1,000 replica 2002 championship rings thanks to Big Dawg 92.1. Gates will open at 6pm for the giveaway.

The team will be debuting their commemorative throwback jerseys as they celebrate their 30th Anniversary with a big night of fanfare.

Saturday morning, the Frans will play host to the Fleet Feet of Hickory Homerun Trot. The men's and women's winners will be recognized in-game.

Sunday, May 1st at 3pm

As the 'Dads wrap up the homestand, they will be celebrating an early Mother's Day. The first 100 moms will receive a carnation courtesy of Whitfield's Flowers & More.

It is also Church Bulletin Sunday and fans can bring their bulletin for a discounted $6 ticket. The team will then donate $4 back the bulletin's respective church thanks to Catawba Shoe Store.

