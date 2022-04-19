Renegades K 17 in 5-3 Victory

April 19, 2022 - South Atlantic League (SAL) - Hudson Valley Renegades News Release







WAPPINGERS FALLS, NY - The Hudson Valley Renegades struck out a season-high 17 batters in a 5-3 win over the Brooklyn Cyclones at Dutchess Stadium in the home opener on Tuesday.

Brooklyn struck in the top of the first against Renegades starter Blane Abeyta. After Rowdey Jordan and JT Schwartz worked walks, Brandon Mcllwain knocked an RBI single to left to plate Jordan with the game's first run.

Hudson Valley rallied back for the lead in the bottom of the first. Cooper Bowman doubled home Austin Wells and scored when James Nelson beat out a double-play relay throw for a fielder's choice RBI to make it 2-1 Renegades. Bowman finished the game 1-for-3 with a double, a run scored, an RBI and a walk, and now has nine RBIs in 10 games.

In the top of the second, Rowdey Jordan's infield ground out scored Matt O'Neill to even the score. The ensuing batter, Wilmer Reyes, lined an RBI single to give the Cyclones the lead back, 3-2.

Abeyta labored through three innings in his second start of the year with the Renegades. He allowed three runs (one earned) on three hits, walking three and striking out five.

Nelson, playing in his first game of the year with Hudson Valley tied the game in the bottom of the third with a double play groundout. Then, Edgar Barclay took over and bridged the gap with excellence.

The left-hander struck out the most batters of any Renegades reliever this season, firing 3.0 innings of scoreless ball, striking out seven, not walking a batter and allowing just two hits.

After two scoreless innings, Brooklyn reliever Nolan Clenney surrendered Carlos Narvaez's first home run of the season, a hooking fly ball that snuck inside the left field foul pole, giving the Renegades a 4-3 lead in the bottom of the sixth.

The Renegades would add an insurance run in the bottom of the eighth. With two outs and a runner at third against Colby Morris, Eduardo Torrealba served a single to center field to extend the lead to 5-3.

Wellington Diaz and Carson Coleman combined for the final nine outs. Diaz fired two perfect innings, striking out two, and Coleman navigated a single and a walk in the ninth to strike out the side, earn his first save and preserve the Renegades victory.

POSTGAME NOTES: Carlos Narvaez's last two home runs have come against Brooklyn, also going deep on 9/10/21 in a 4-1 Hudson Valley win at Dutchess Stadium... Edgar Barclay has now struck out 13 batters in 8.1 innings across four relief appearances this season.

Hudson Valley Renegades Record:

5-5

• Discuss this story on the South Atlantic League message board...





South Atlantic League Stories from April 19, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.