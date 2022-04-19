Blue Rocks Return Home for Six Games against the Hickory Crawdads

April 19, 2022 - South Atlantic League (SAL) - Wilmington Blue Rocks News Release







With baseball season freshly underway, many nights of big hits and home runs loom in the near future at Frawley Stadium. Six of those nights are scheduled to come this upcoming week, as the Wilmington Blue Rocks (5-4) will be hosting the Hickory Crawdads (3-6) for their first six-game homestretch of the season.

Both teams have had very similar starts to the season with each squad winning their first three-game series during opening weekend. In their second series, the Blue Rocks split games with the Aberdeen IronBirds, while the Crawdads lost four games to two against the Bowling Green Hot Rods.

This series is expected to be a competitive one, as both teams are neck-and-neck for team batting average this season. They rank five and six in the South Atlantic League in that category, with Wilmington at five with a .263 average and Hickory at six with an almost identical .262.

Both teams are also similar when it comes to their performance on the mound. They both rank in the bottom half of the conference for strikeouts, as Wilmington (82) is just one shy of Hickory (83) for total K's on the season. However, the Blue Rocks' earned run average is significantly stronger at 3.66 compared to the Crawdads' 5.84.

Will the pitching advantage be enough to overcome the Crawdads, or will the visitors cause issues in Wilmington for the Blue Rocks?

If the Blue Rocks want to claim their second series victory at home this year, then they are going to have to rely on their big sluggers to continue to hit well. Omar Meregildo, the star DH that has 13 hits and nine RBI's in nine games, has been the team's best hitter thus far in the season. It is likely that the team's batting momentum will ride or die behind Meregildo's performance in this series.

The first pitch of the series is scheduled to be thrown on Tuesday, April 19, at 6:35 p.m.

