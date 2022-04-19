Hot Rods Game Notes

A Double Dose of Dubs... Bowling Green closed out their first road trip with four straight wins, capped off by a sweeping Saturday's doubleheader by a combined score of 15-7. Four hits from Oslevis Basabe over both games and multiple RBIs from Diego Infante helped the Hot Rods take control early and stay in command throughout the double header. BG put up three runs in the fifth inning of both games while their reliable back end of the bullpen to finish things off, including Conor Dryer's first save of the season to close out game one.

Saturday's notes... Murray extended his on-base streak to five games in game one... He's also got a three-game hitting streak... Montgomery's eight strikeouts is a career-high... It's also an individual-high for a Hot Rods pitcher this season... Montgomery also set a new career-high with 3.2 innings pitched... Simon stole home in game one... He also logged his third multi-hit game of the year... Basabe had his second multi-hit game of the year... Both hits were doubles... Murray had his first multi-hit effort of the year... Brundage had his third... Brundage and Soria each had multi-RBI games... It was Brundage's second of the season... The Hot Rods swept the doubleheader and took five-of-six from the Crawdads... The team is on a three-game winning streak... They have yet to face a left-handed starting pitcher through nine games this season... Five of the Hot Rods eight wins have been decided by four or more runs... They're 7-0 in night games... They're 6-0 when they score first.

Leading the Charge... The Hot Rods lead the SAL heading into the second full week of action with a 8-1 record, two games up on the division in the South. Greenville, and the visiting Rome Braves are 6-3 behind BG while Winston-Salem is 4 games back at 4-5. In the North Division, Aberdeen and Brooklyn are tied at the top with a 6-3 record, with Wilmington, following a game behind at 5-4. Jersey Shore (North) and Asheville (South) are the only one-win teams in the SAL and in the cellar of their respective divisions.

Going through changes... The Hot Rods have already seen plenty of player movement through the first six games of the season in 2022. Jose Lopez, Andrew Gross, and Sean Hunley have been promoted to AA Montgomery while Garrett Hiott went to AAA Durham and has already returned. Players who joined the team that weren't on the opening day roster are and righty Jack Snyder, and 2021 Hot Rods lefty Joe LaSorsa, both of whom threw two strong innings in their 2022 debuts on Friday.

Prospect Heavy... The Hot Rods feature a total of eight players that made prospect lists between MLB.com and Baseball America for the Tampa Bay Rays. Starter Seth Johnson is the highest-ranked player on both lists that joins the team and is ranked eighth on MLB.com and 12th on BA. John Doxakis appears on MLB.com's rankings (29) but not on BA, while Alika Williams (29), Matthew Dyer (31), and Mason Montgomery (33) are all ranked on BA's list but not on MLB.com. It's important to note that Baseball America has switch to a top-40 list, while MLB.com is still operating with a top-30 format.

Big changes at the ballpark... The Hot Rods have made many upgrades to Bowling Green Ballpark with the help of the city of Bowling Green and the Tampa Bay Rays. Additional room in the home and visiting clubhouses have been made with upgrades to spaces like the kitchen areas and more meeting space for staff. A women's locker room has been created and what was once a hitting tunnel has been expanded to a training facility. A new grounds shop was erected while fans will notice a brighter playing surface thanks to new LED lights that are digitally controlled. The Happy Hiller Corner in left field also got a facelift, with new bar tops added for a unique experience at the ballpark.

