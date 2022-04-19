HVR Game Notes - April 19, 2022

Brooklyn Cyclones (6-3) vs. Hudson Valley Renegades (4-5)

RHP Blane Abeyta (0-1, 4.50) vs. RHP Daison Acosta (0-1, 18.00 ERA)

| Game 10 | Home Game 1 | Dutchess Stadium | Wappingers Falls, NY | April 19, 2022 | First Pitch 7:05 p.m. |

HOME, SWEET HOME: After a nine-game road trip to start the season, the Hudson Valley Renegades finally return home to Dutchess Stadium tonight to start a six-game series with the Brooklyn Cyclones. The Home Opener kicks off a 12-game, 13-day homestand as Brooklyn and Wilmington visit The Dutch. Tonight's contest will be the earliest regular-season Renegades game ever played at Dutchess Stadium, coming 22 days earlier than the May 11 opener in 2021. Before last season, the franchise had never played a game before June as a member of the Class Short Season-A New York-Penn League.

FINALLY OUT OF GEORGIA: The Renegades dropped the series finale to the Rome Braves 7-3 on Sunday at AdventHealth Stadium. With the win, Rome handed Hudson Valley a series loss, and a losing record on the nine-game season-opening road trip. The top four batters in the Renegades lineup combined to go 9-for-17, while the bottom five went 2-for-21. Austin Wells picked up his first multi-hit game of the year with a 3-for-4 performance, and Cooper Bowman blasted a two-run home run in the ninth for his second round-tripper of the year.

NOT A FAN: In the six games of the last series with the Rome Braves, Hudson Valley batters have struck out an incredible 78 times (13.0 K/9). That culminated with three Braves pitchers striking out 18 Renegades on Saturday, and they also posted one game with of 16 strikeouts and two with 14 strikeouts.

A NEW ERA: Friday night marked an historic day for the South Atlantic League and across Minor League Baseball as it was the first game in which the new pitch clock rules were enforced. In the first night under the rules, game times across Minor League Baseball plummeted, with nearly 30 minutes shaved off the average game, according to numbers run by J.J. Cooper of Baseball America. On Saturday, the Renegades and Braves played another incredibly speedy contest, needing only 2:14 to complete the game for the second consecutive day. This was not the norm across MiLB on Saturday and Sunay, as game times crept longer.

OFF TO THE RACES: Through nine games, the Hudson Valley Renegades are fourth among High-A teams in stolen bases with 20. Jersey Shore (PHI) has 31 to pace all High-A clubs, while Hillsboro (ARZ) and Spokane (COL) have stolen 21 bases each . However, the team has been caught stealing six times, leading to a success rate of 76.9%, just above at the break-even mark for stealing. The Renegades have stolen the most bases of any team in the Yankees organization, with Tampa (A) ranking second with 17 swipes. With 20 steals through nine games, the Renegades are stealing an average of 2.22 bases per game, which puts them on pace for 293 on the season, which would obliterate the previous franchise record of 149 in 2021.

RUMFIELD'S PINSTRIPED DEBUT: In his first year in the New York Yankees organization, T.J. Rumfield has impressed with his performance on the field. During the season-opening road trip, Rumfield hit .412/.487/.735 with five doubles, two home runs and 10 RBIs. He ranks among the top 10 in the South Atlantic League in AVG (4th), OBP (8th), SLG (5th), OPS (6th), RBIs (2nd), XBH (3rd), H (3rd), 2B (t-2nd), and HR (t-7th). Rumfield was drafted by the Phillies in the 12th round of the 2021 First-Year Player Draft out of Virginia Tech, and was traded to the Yankees in a November deal which sent RHP Nick Nelson and C Donny Sands to Philadelphia.

UNPRECEDENTED TIMES: The 2022 season is set to be the longest in the history of the Hudson Valley Renegades. While operating as a Short Season-A team in the New York-Penn League from 1994-2020, the Renegades had never played more than 76 games in a season. In 2021, the club played 120 games in a season shortened by the COVID-19 pandemic. The "new normal" for Hudson Valley is the 132-game schedule that is now uniform across Class-A leagues, beginning in 2022. The record-setting schedule length includes the earliest Opening Day in franchise history (April 8), earliest Home Opener (April 19), longest season-opening road trip (9 games), and first games played in South Carolina and Georgia.

MEET THE NEW LEAGUE, SAME AS THE OLD LEAGUE: Last month, MLB announced the return of traditional names for its minor leagues, re-christening "High-A East" as the South Atlantic League. The 2022 South Atlantic League is actually the third major iteration of a league with that name. The original South Atlantic League lasted on and off from 1904-1963, when it was moved up to Double-A and re-branded as the Southern League, which still exists today. The next SAL also began in 1903 under the name of the Western Carolinas League. It changed its name in 1980 and operated at the Single-A classification. High-A East (2021) and the current South Atlantic League are considered by MiLB to be one continuous league with the WCL/old SAL.

RECORD-SETTING SEASON: To nobody's surprise, the Hudson Valley Renegades set 19 new franchise hitting records during the 2021 season, the first in team history as a full-season affiliate. The team and individual players set 19 new single-season hitting records, and 20 new single-season pitching records. Among the most ludicrous was the single-season mark for most team home runs hit (156 -- previous record, 53 in 1999 and 2002), and most strikeouts recorded by the pitching staff (1,308 -- previous record, 693 in 1998).

WELLS MOVING UP: With the graduation of San Francisco Giants catcher Joey Bart from MLB Pipeline's top prospects list, Renegades catcher Austin Wells is now the No. 10 catching prospect in all of baseball. The 2020 1st rounder is rated as the Yankees' No. 4 prospect, and No. 95 overall in MiLB.

South Atlantic League Stories from April 19, 2022

