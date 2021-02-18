Hot Rods Release 2021 Schedule, New Ticket Options

BOWLING GREEN BALLPARK (Bowling Green, KY) - The Bowling Green Hot Rods, High-A affiliate of the Tampa Bay Rays, are excited to unveil the club's 2021 schedule. The Hot Rods, who join the newly minted, 12-team, High-A East League, will play a 120-game schedule and host 60 contests at Bowling Green Ballpark over 10 home stands.

The season will begin on the road for the Hot Rods as they take on the Greenville Drive (Boston Red Sox) for the first time in 12 years. The Hot Rods return home to host their Home Opener on Tuesday, May 11th against the Asheville Tourists (Houston Astros). The Tourists will be in town for a six-game home stand (Tuesday-Sunday, May 16th) before Bowling Green hits the road for a 12-game road trip to Rome, GA against the Rome Braves (Atlanta Braves) and Asheville to close out the first month of the season.

"We are extremely excited to be hosting Hot Rods baseball back at Bowling Green Ballpark. We have all missed the fun of the ballpark and can't wait to open our gates again. It will be at a higher level of baseball, new league, and new teams coming to Bowling Green for everyone to enjoy," said Eric C. Leach, Hot Rods Chief Operating Officer and General Manager.

The schedule will look a bit different to most fans, with all teams on the road or at home for longer stretches than normal while all Mondays will be off days. As the season continues on, Bowling Green will host the Rome Braves, Hickory Crawdads (Texas Rangers), Aberdeen IronBirds (Baltimore Orioles), Winston-Salem Dash (Chicago White Sox), Greenville Drive, Wilmington Blue Rocks (Washington Nationals), and Greensboro Grasshoppers (Pittsburgh Pirates) who will be in town for the entire week of July 4th, capping off the series with Independence Day baseball at Bowling Green Ballpark that Sunday.

This season, the Hot Rods are also offering a flexible way to safely welcome fans back to the ballpark. In accordance with state guidelines all individual tickets, season tickets, and mini plans will be available in pods of two, three, four, five, and six seats to ensure social distance at the stadium throughout the season. Total capacity will be limited to between 1,800-2,000 tickets as plans are still being finalized.

The new ticketing plan for Hot Rods games will feature one game for each of the Hot Rods 10 home stands during the 2021 season. Plans will be $100 per seat ($10 per ticket) and each seat purchased includes a $15 gift card, good for Hot Rods concessions or merchandise, and a Hot Rods hat! Tickets will be limited and are available on a first-come-first-serve basis. Individuals are encouraged to buy in advance, as seating will be extremely limited. Digital options are available and recommended. The only way to GUARANTEE tickets to a Hot Rods game this season is by having a ticket package. For further details on pod group pricing, click here.

Ticket packages are on sale now! Lock in your tickets today by visiting www.bghotrods.com or calling the Hot Rods office at 270-901-2121.

