Jersey Shore BlueClaws Unveil 2021 Schedule

JERSEY SHORE, NJ - The Jersey Shore BlueClaws, Advanced-A Affiliate of the Philadelphia Phillies, will kick off their 20th Anniversary Season on May 4th by welcoming the Hudson Valley Renegades, affiliate of the Yankees, to the ballpark.

Opening Night, presented by Jenkinson's Boardwalk, marks the return of baseball to the Jersey Shore for the first time in 614 days. The BlueClaws will host Hudson Valley for a six-game series that will include the debut of the Jersey Shore BlueClaws, freshly re-branded in October.

"We are thrilled to be able to release our 2021 schedule and officially start the countdown of both the BlueClaws' return to the diamond and the debut of the Jersey Shore BlueClaws," said Art Matin, Managing Partner of Shore Town Baseball. "May 4th promises to be the most special of nights at the Jersey Shore and an Opening Night like no other!"

The 2021 schedule is 120 games in length and runs from May 4th through September 19th with the BlueClaws home for 60 games. Each series will be six games in length and run from Tuesday through Sunday with teams off each Monday. Game times will be announced at a later date.

The BlueClaws will welcome seven different teams to the Jersey Shore, including the Brooklyn Cyclones (Mets), Hudson Valley Renegades (Yankees), Wilmington Blue Rocks (Nationals), and Aberdeen IronBirds (Orioles).

"Being able to welcome in Brooklyn and Hudson Valley among several new teams to the Shore, play in High-A for the first time, and simply the confirmation that we'll be returning after a year away makes the release of the schedule a truly special day for all of us," said BlueClaws Team President Joe Ricciutti.

The BlueClaws will be home on both Saturday, July 3rd and Sunday, July 4th in addition to Mother's Day on Saturday May 9th.

The team continues to work with state and local officials regarding a set of health and safety protocols to best protect fans, staff, players, coaches, and other personnel while attending Jersey Shore BlueClaws games this summer.

"We're in constant communication with the appropriate authorities and health departments to best develop a strong set of protocols to enable fans to safely attend a Jersey Shore BlueClaws game," said Ricciutti. "We are committed to providing a safe environment for everyone when they come out to the ballpark."

Additional details will be shared when available.

In the coming weeks, the BlueClaws will release further information about the 2021 season, including a fireworks schedule and a theme night schedule. The BlueClaws will also begin the process of reaching out to ticket package holders and group leaders regarding date selection for the season. The team asks for patience during this process.

Single-game tickets for all 60 home games will go on sale at a later date.

In 2018, the BlueClaws opened a mini golf course, boardwalk game area, and Biergarten inside the ballpark that have all proven to be popular fan attractions over the last two seasons. Further, the team re-branded to the Jersey Shore BlueClaws in October, ushering in a new era in BlueClaws history.

"There is no better place at the Jersey Shore for a night out with your family - taking in a ballgame, enjoying some mini golf, trying a few boardwalk games, and grabbing some ice cream on a summer night," said Ricciutti. "A Jersey Shore BlueClaws game combines some of the best of the Jersey Shore in one great night with your loved ones.

"We can't wait to open back up!"

The BlueClaws are the Jersey Shore's top stop for affordable, family entertainment. The team has drawn over 7.7 million fans from their 2001 debut through 2019.

