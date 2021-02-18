Blue Rocks Release 2021 Season Schedule

Wilmington, DE - Major League Baseball (MLB) has today announced the release of the 2021 Minor League Baseball (MiLB) schedule. The announcement comes just days after the new MiLB structure was unveiled late last week, which included the Blue Rocks signing a 10-year professional development license with the Washington Nationals. After losing the 2020 season to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Blue Rocks will return to the field in 2021 for a 120-game season. The Rocks will open at home on Tuesday, May 4th, against the Aberdeen IronBirds.

"We are incredibly excited to release the schedule and move forward with our preparations to safely welcome fans back to Judy Johnson Field at Daniel S. Frawley Stadium!" said Blue Rocks General Manager Vince Bulik. "We will continue to work with Major League Baseball and the Delaware Division of Public Health on the correct protocols and procedures to ensure that our fans feel safe when they visit the ballpark."

As part of the new MiLB structure, the Blue Rocks will make their debut as an affiliate of the Washington Nationals in 2021 and begin play in a new 12-team league. Joining Wilmington in the Northern Division will be Aberdeen, MD (Baltimore), Lakewood, NJ (Philadelphia), Brooklyn, NY (New York Mets) and Hudson Valley, NY (New York Yankees). The Southern Division will be home to the rest of the league, comprising Asheville, NC (Houston), Bowling Green, KY (Tampa Bay), Greensboro, NC (Pittsburgh), Greenville, SC (Boston), Hickory, NC (Texas), Rome, GA (Atlanta) and Winston-Salem, NC (Chicago White Sox).

Player travel was among the many issues that MLB hoped to address in the realignment of the minor leagues. Wilmington will visit the Southern Division only twice throughout the entire season, limiting the majority of their travel to Maryland, New Jersey, and New York.

Following the opening series against Aberdeen, Wilmington will welcome the Jersey Shore BlueClaws to town for six more games before hitting the road for the final two weeks of May. Fans will have 14 chances to see the Rocks at home in June, and another 10 in July, including Wilmington's first Independence Day home game since 2009. August will be a busy month at Frawley Stadium as it will host 18 games, including a 12-game homestand during the first two weeks. The Blue Rocks' final homestand of the season will bring Aberdeen back to town from September 7th through the 12th. Following that series, Wilmington will embark on their farthest road trip of the year as they close out the season against the Bowling Green Hot Rods in Kentucky.

Game times for the 2021 will be released at a later date and the schedule is subject to change. All ticket information and on-sale dates will be announced in the coming weeks. The Blue Rocks are working with both MLB and health officials, including the Delaware Division of Public Health, to ensure fans can safely enjoy baseball at Frawley Stadium this season. All tickets dated for the 2020 season may be exchanged for 2021 home games, though socially distanced seating will be implemented and availability will be limited. Health and safety remains the ultimate priority as the Blue Rocks look to continue providing the fun and family-friendly atmosphere that Frawley Faithful have come to expect. Fans should stay tuned to BlueRocks.com for all of the latest information!

