Rome Braves Release 2021 Schedule

ROME, GA - Earlier today Major League Baseball unveiled the Rome Braves 2021 schedule, with Rome holding its home opener on May 18 vs. the Bowling Green Hot Rods.

"Baseball is back," said Vice President and Rome Braves' General Manager David Cross. "We can't wait to bring back the best family-friendly entertainment to our community in Northwest Georgia. This is a day we've waited patiently for, and we're so excited that it has finally arrived."

Rome will play 60 home games at State Mutual Stadium in 2021 and 120 total games against High-A competition. The five-month schedule includes 12 games in May, 12 games in June, 17 games in July, 8 games in August and 11 games in September. The 2021 home season kicks off with a 12-game homestand from May 18-30. No game times have been announced.

The Rome Braves are working closely with local health officials, Major League Baseball, and the Atlanta Braves on the possibility of limited capacities to start the 2021 season at State Mutual Stadium. More information on new ballpark policies including contactless mobile-only ticketing, a socially-distanced seating manifest and safety protocols will be released in the coming weeks.

Game times and 2021 promotions will be announced in the coming weeks. To be among the first to see the schedule of giveaways, theme nights and special events planned for this season, sign up for the Rome Braves newsletter at romebraves.com.

"Fans can expect high-quality promotions and giveaways for the 2021 season," said Cross. "Our staff has been working tirelessly to create new ways of engaging fans at our ballpark."

Game dates are subject to change, and the Rome Braves will continue to work with Major League Baseball, the Atlanta Braves, and state and local government on hosting a safe and responsible 2021 season.

The Braves look forward to showcasing the improvements made since fans were last at the ballpark. Improvements include the new videoboard, new expanded space at the Tradin' Post team store and new LED field lights.

