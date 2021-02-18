2021 Season Schedule Announced - Home Opener May 18th

Brooklyn, NY - Major League Baseball today announced the schedule for the 2021 Brooklyn Cyclones season, which will begin on May 4th and run through Sunday, September 19th. The season will be 120 games in duration. The 2021 campaign will mark Brooklyn's first season as a member of the High-A Classification after being members of the Short-Season New York-Penn League from 2001 â 2020.

The Cyclones will open on the road against the Asheville Tourists (Houston Astros) on May 4th before heading to take on the Greenville Drive (Boston Red Sox) to close out as 12-game road trip to start the season. The team will return to Coney Island to open their home slate on Tuesday, May 18th against a familiar foe in the Hudson Valley Renegades. The Cyclones and Renegades were both members of the now defunct New York-Penn League, but starting this season the Renegades will now be affiliated with the New York Yankees.

Each series during the 2021 season will be six games in order to reduce the amount of travel required for the players and coaching staff. Monday will also be a universal off day across the High-A East League, giving teams more off days than ever before. This season will also not feature a post-season due to the regular season extending into mid-September.

The 2021 Minor League Baseball season will preserve the unique local traditions, and the affordable fun and excitement that fans have loved for generations, while introducing more ways for fans to engage with their favorite team. As we strengthen player development, teams will continue to do what they always have: make games fun. We can't wait for Minor League Baseball's Opening Days in ballparks across the country," said Morgan Sword, MLB's Executive Vice President, Baseball Operations. "This schedule represents a big step forward for our player development system. Under this new alignment and format, travel will be significantly reduced for players and coaches, with an increase in off days. We hope that these new health and wellness improvements will help players in their path to the big leagues."

Brooklyn will be a member of the High-A East League's Northern Division along with the Aberdeen IronBirds (Baltimore Orioles), Jersey Shore Blue Claws (Philadelphia Phillies), Wilmington Blue Rocks (Washington Nationals) and Hudson Valley. The Southern Division will consist of the Bowling Green Hot Rods (Tampa Bay Rays), Greensboro Grasshoppers (Pittsburgh Pirates), Hickory Crawdads (Texas Rangers), Rome Braves (Atlanta Braves), Winston-Salem Dash (Chicago White Sox) as well as Asheville and Greenville.

The league will feature teams in New York, New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland, North Carolina, South Carolina, Kentucky and Georgia.

Currently, the only tickets available for the 2021 season are full season packages, which are just $10 a game. Partial season plans will be available in the coming days. For more information on how you can reserve your seats for Baseball on the Beach call or text 718 â 37 â BKLYN.

