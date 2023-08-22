Hot Rods Lose Suspended Game, Bounce Back in 17-1 Win Over Dash

Bowling Greens, Kentucky - After losing the resumption of a suspended game 5-4 from August 6, the Bowling Green Hot Rods (28-21, 59-51) rebounded to crush the Winston-Salem Dash (21-27, 55-56) 17-1 in game two on Tuesday at Bowling Green Ballpark.

In the suspended game, D.J. Gladney smacked an RBI single off Hot Rods reliever Kyle Whitten in the bottom of the 12th, pushing the Dash to a 5-4 win.

Jake Palisch (1-0) earned the win, striking out three over 3.0 perfect innings. Whitten (0-4) took the loss, allowing a run (zero earned) on two hits, a walk, and a strikeout over 3.1 frames.

In the regularly scheduled game, Bowling Green began the scoring against Winston-Salem starter Connor McCullough in the bottom of the third. Hunter Haas led off with a single and Nick Schnell doubled to put runners on second and third. Chandler Simpson roped a single to left, scoring Haas and Schnell to make it 2-0. Simpson stole second and was plated on an RBI single from Shane Sasaki to put the Hot Rods up 3-0. Dominic Keegan increased the lead to 4-0 with a double that scored Sasaki from first.

The Hot Rods offense opened it up with five runs in the bottom of the fourth against Dash reliever Kole Ramage, highlighted by a two RBI single from Kamren James.

After Winston-Salem scored their first run of the game in the top of the sixth against Bowling Green starter Sean Harney, the Hot Rods increased the lead on a two-run homer by Keegan against Dash reliever Noah Owen in the bottom of the sixth.

Bowling Green went up 17-1 with six runs in the bottom of the seventh, highlighted by home runs from Haas and Carson Williams.

Hot Rods reliever Haden Erbe closed it out in the ninth, finalizing the score at 17-1.

Harney (2-0) earned the win, letting up a run (zero earned) on two hits, a walk, and four strikeouts over 6.0 innings. McCullough (4-5) took the loss, allowing four runs on five hits, a walk, and three strikeouts over 3.0 innings. Erbe (1) collected the save, striking out six over 3.0 perfect frames.

The Hot Rods and the Dash play game two of a six-game series on Wednesday with first pitch set for 6:35 PM CT. RHP Yoniel Curet (1-0, 5.00) takes the ball for Bowling Green, while RHP Joismar Cousin (1-1, 4.32) starts for Winston-Salem.

Fans can catch all the action by watching on MiLB.tv or listening through the MiLB First Pitch App, tuning into Talk 104.1 FM and 930 AM WKCT, or visiting https://www.milb.com/bowling-green/fans/audio-listen-live.

