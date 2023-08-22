Kyle Wright Begins Rehab Assignment in Rome

ROME, GA - Kyle Wight (shoulder) is set to begin a rehab assignment with the Rome Braves on Thursday. The 2017 first round pick and 2021 World Series Champion last pitched on May 3rd in Miami. In four starts this season, Wright totaled 16.2 innings and posted a 4.86 ERA. After leading all of MLB in wins last season with 21 and finishing 10th in National League Cy Young voting, Wright begins his journey back to Atlanta's rotation in Rome.

This will be Wright's first appearance in a Rome Braves uniform; after being taken fifth overall out of Vanderbilt, Wright bypassed High-A and made his MLB debut in September of 2018. The Huntsville, Alabama native will start Thursday night's game against the Greensboro Grasshoppers. The first pitch is set for 7:00 pm EDT.

